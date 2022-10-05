Dr Disrespect crashes Twitch cosplay stream in hilarious unofficial return

David is US Managing Editor by day, terrible FIFA Pro Clubs striker by night. He plays FIFA, Apex Legends, NBA 2K22, GTA, and more. You can contact him via email: [email protected]

Twitch viewers were left glued to their screens during a cosplay stream after banned star Dr Disrespect appeared with a perfect (yet unofficial) cameo.

The Doc has been banned on the Amazon-owned platform since June 2020, and the reason for his channel being deleted has never actually surfaced.

In March 2022, the Two-Time revealed that he had finally settled the legal dispute with Twitch and has been fairly quiet about the situation ever since. Members of the Champions Club are still none the wiser as to why he had to move to YouTube.

Being banned on Twitch does have a long-term impact on the Doc’s ability to stream, of course, as he can’t actually go live with the biggest content creators that have exclusive streaming deals on Twitch. The wig-wearing superstar appearing on another streamer’s screen would cause them to breach Community Guidelines, which limits crossovers.

That said, one broadcaster found a way to bring him back with a perfect cameo this October.

Dr Disrespect appears in perfect Twitch cameo

On October 4, Twitch streamer Stormfall33 hosted a cosplay stream dressed as Velma from Scooby Doo.

After entering the bathroom, there was somebody in the shower. Viewers couldn’t actually see who it was, though. She said: “Uh, you know there’s been a murder right? Sorry to intrude on you showering.”

Seconds later, a head appeared over the top of the shower. There he was.

“You wanna talk about the Two-Time, back-to-back, 1993-1994 blockbuster video game champion, and true international video gaming superstar?”

The chat burst into laughter as the classic Dr Disrespect catchphrases were rolled off, one by one. Everything from the Ethiopian poisonous caterpillar on his lip to the 37-inch vertical leap got a mention.

While the appearance might not have been official and was definitely just a video recording played, it was absolutely vintage Doc.

The stream was already entertaining as Stormfall33 aimed to complete a murder mystery in Scooby Doo style, but this might just have stolen the show.