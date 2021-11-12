Dr Disrespect claims Twitch ban has caused “insane defamation”

Dr Disrespect’s ongoing dispute with Twitch over his permanent ban from the platform has taken another turn, as the streamer has claimed it caused “insane defamation” to his image.

Defamation is the charge of a false statement being presented as fact, harming the reputation of another person and causing financial loss or emotional distress.

While the law varies in wording across nations, it appears that over in the United States – where the Two-Time is based – he’s not happy with how Twitch handled his permanent ban.

The real reason behind the removal of his Twitch channel has never surfaced, at least publicly, though the streamer has admitted it caused him tremendous difficulties, including a claimed loss of earnings.

Advertisement

Dr Disrespect says Twitch ban has caused “defamation”

It’s on record that Dr Disrespect is already suing the company over the situation, though during his YouTube stream of November 12, the leader of the Champions Club delved deeper into the topic.

After revealing he had been shadowbanned by EA, he proceeded: “I’m on a list. That’s just touching the [surface]. Since the purple snake, scummy, ban, we have taken a hit on so many different things behind the scenes, champs.

Read More: Dr Disrespect urges Vanguard players to use controller after aim assist discovery

“There’s a reason why Activision doesn’t do a Call of Duty partner [stream],” he said. “All of the stuff we did with EA, y’know. The connections. The relationships we had built over the years…”

Advertisement

The streamer was previously part of several major launches to assist the release of Call of Duty, Battlefield, and other titles. However, according to these comments, he’s been suspended from the creator programs and is no longer a partner.

Credit: Both clips below are from Wicked Good Gaming.

Pt 2: Doc talks about the "insane defamation" that has come with his permanent Twitch ban. https://t.co/lq3G5MLcyF pic.twitter.com/wbE3E8V1Gx — Wicked Good Gaming (@WickedGoodGames) November 12, 2021

Doc puts EA on blast

Dr Disrespect also directly called out partners for cutting ties with him since his move to YouTube.

“So much defamation related to the ban that we’ve had to deal with, it’s insane. To not be involved with the Battlefield launch. First off, it’s been a year and a half. EA – don’t be pathetic. You’re talking about the two-time, back to back. I’m looking at trophies right over my left shoulder.

Advertisement

“Don’t be so pathetic and scared to death, holy s**t. It’s embarrassing.”

Read More: Dr Disrespect already wants to quit CoD Vanguard

Since Doc was forced to relocate to YouTube, the streamer has still created many iconic moments for the Champions Club – but clearly, he’s not happy with the situation.

Whether or not his ties with major gaming partners will be rekindled in the future remains to be seen. Until then, he’s putting the blame at Twitch’s door.