Dr Disrespect challenges Nadeshot to golf match: “I’d wipe you up so fast”

Nadeshot, founder of 100 Thieves, recently appeared in the reveal trailer for PGA Tour 2K23 and Dr Disrespect has responded to being overlooked, challenging Nadeshot to a match in the process.

2K is hard at work on the next golf game in the franchise, PGA Tour 2K23, and to get players and fans interested, the company unveiled the game’s debut trailer on August 22, 2022.

Towards the end of the trailer, former OpTic legend Matthew “Nadeshot” Haag appeared and hit a shot off of the top of a golf cart. The now content creator, described as a “13 Handicap,” said the opportunity was “truly a dream come true.”

However, the trailer caught the attention of another big name in the gaming community, the one and only Dr Disrespect. The two-time is also a self-professed golf fanatic and has issued a challenge to Nadeshot.

The concept of Doc playing and enjoying golf may be foreign to some, but he’s previously teased doing an IRL golf stream and has also been caught having lessons with the GoodGood crew – one of the biggest golfing YouTube channels in the world.

GoodGood has also worked with Nadeshot as well, meaning that Doc and Nadeshot’s potential match-up has even more intrigue and similarities than first thought.

After seeing Nadeshot in the game’s trailer, here’s what the Doc had to say: “I’d wipe you up so fast both in the game and on the course. That’s a guarantee from the 2x. I have a camera crew ready.”

We haven’t had an official response from Nadeshot yet, but one interesting comment had this to say: “Make this event a PPV, I’d pay to watch it! My money is on Doc, and it’s not even close.”

It becomes a waiting game now to see if Nadeshot will accept Dr Disrespect’s challenge to a match – in real-life or otherwise. If he does, we’ll have to wait and see if it’s Stroke Play or Match Play and if there is anything at stake.

PGA Tour 2K23 is scheduled to release on October 14, 2022, or October 11, 2022, for buyers of more expensive editions, and at the very least we could see the two go toe-to-toe in a virtual match.