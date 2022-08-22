Nadeshot makes surprise cameo in PGA Tour 2K23 trailer with Tiger Woods & more

2K released an announcement trailer for PGA Tour 2K23, featuring a few surprise cameos and the return of a legend – one of which was Nadeshot.

Tiger Woods was the face of EA’s PGA Tour franchise from 1999 to 2013. They replaced the golf icon with Rory Mcllroy and rebranded the title Rory Mcllroy PGA Tour.

In 2021, 2K fully acquired the PGA Tour license rights, and 2K21 was the first game under the new leadership. The game performed well, prompting a new installment.

They finally re-established a relationship with Tiger Woods, and In a landmark move, made Woods the cover athlete for PGA Tour 2K23. The developers also included a few other celebrity cameos in the game’s announcement trailer.

2K Games A player hitting a shot in PGA tour 2k23.

PGA Tour 2K23 trailer features Tiger Woods and Nadeshot

100 Thieves founder Nadeshot made an appearance in the PGA Tour 2K23 trailer.

The well-known figure said, “PGA Tour 2K offered me the amazing opportunity and honor to take my love for golf and Tiger Woods and combine the two.”

In the trailer, Nadeshot says, “finish in style,” and then launches a chip off a golf cart’s roof. Woods appears in a Game of Thrones-style throne made of golf clubs and exclaims, “welcome to the leaderboard.”

Nadeshot released several YouTube videos and Tweets documenting his growing passion for golf. In 2021, Nadeshot made a video with professional golfer Bryson DeChambeau.

Woods last appeared at The Open Championship in July. LIV Golf CEO, Greg Norman, told Fox News’ Tucker Carlson that LIV Golf offered Woods “somewhere in the neighborhood” of between $700 million and $800 million, explaining “Tiger is a needle mover.”

The golf icon turned down LIV but couldn’t resist returning to the fan-favorite video game franchise.

PGA Tour 2K23 launches on October 14 and October 11 for the Tiger Woods Edition and Deluxe Edition.