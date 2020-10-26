Quenlin Blackwell responds to Diplo dating rumors amid TikTok drama - Dexerto

Popular TikToker and former vine star Quenlin Blackwell has responded to rumors about her and Diplo after she revealed that she’s currently living with world-famous DJ.

Quenlin Blackwell, 19, first rose to fame on Vine, earning more than half a billion loops and half a million followers. Now, she has now amassed more than 4 million followers on TikTok. Diplo, 41, is an American DJ known for tracks like “Be Right There” and is also a founding member of electronic supergroup Major Lazer.

TikTokers were left bemused by the surprising news and demanded to know more detail. Thousands of fans commented on Quenlin’s videos with Diplo, mostly reflecting a mix of amusement and shock, writing “This is the oddest duo but like I’m not mad,” and “I’m sorry I’m having a hard time processing this.”

Quenlin began a series documenting her living situation with one of the world’s biggest musicians, after the strong reaction from her followers and has so far filmed Diplo struggling to tie his shoelaces, bopping to music in the car, and behind the scenes at a live-stream concert for Major Lazer’s new album launch.

However, speculation about the pair has clearly gone too far for Quenlin who was forced to address rumors on her Twitter.

She wrote: “I’m an adult. I’m not being groomed. Platonic relationships exist. I’ve been living here for over a year. I’d rather break both of my legs and be forced to walk than pursue Diplo romantically and he’d rather choke.

“He’s barely in LA because he’s so busy. Diplo has given me the opportunity and the security to create. Diplo and his team are my mentors in LA and they are my safety net.

“Diplo and his team have saved me numerous times from the weirdos in LA. My parents trust him. I trust him. Y’all are making me feel icky. Diplo is my LA dad…nothing more.”

Diplo also responded to the situation on Twitter and wrote: “Ok so I rent one of my properties to Quen Blackwell and yes I use the studio that is in that building.

“Her social media is sarcastic and chaotic and I can see you can get a twisted idea but there is nothing but a friendship between us.”

Despite the backlash, Quenlin made jokes about the reaction from fans, even sarcastically tweeting: “Okay time to tell y’all the truth…I’m mixed and Diplo is my father.”

She has since continued the TikTok series and posted screenshots of texts between her and Diplo, and a video of them dancing together.