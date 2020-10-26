 Quenlin Blackwell responds to Diplo dating rumors amid TikTok drama - Dexerto
Quenlin Blackwell responds to Diplo dating rumors amid TikTok drama

Published: 26/Oct/2020 16:20

by Alice Hearing
Quenlin Blackwell, Diplo DJ living together
Instagram: Quenlin Blackwell/ Instagram: Diplo

Popular TikToker and former vine star Quenlin Blackwell has responded to rumors about her and Diplo after she revealed that she’s currently living with world-famous DJ. 

Quenlin Blackwell, 19, first rose to fame on Vine, earning more than half a billion loops and half a million followers. Now, she has now amassed more than 4 million followers on TikTok. Diplo, 41, is an American DJ known for tracks like “Be Right There” and is also a founding member of electronic supergroup Major Lazer.

TikTokers were left bemused by the surprising news and demanded to know more detail. Thousands of fans commented on Quenlin’s videos with Diplo, mostly reflecting a mix of amusement and shock, writing “This is the oddest duo but like I’m not mad,” and “I’m sorry I’m having a hard time processing this.”

Quenlin began a series documenting her living situation with one of the world’s biggest musicians, after the strong reaction from her followers and has so far filmed Diplo struggling to tie his shoelaces, bopping to music in the car, and behind the scenes at a live-stream concert for Major Lazer’s new album launch.

Quenlin Blackwell and Addison Rae Instagram
Instagram: QuenBlackwell
Quenlin is popular on TikTok and is often seen with members of the Hype House

However, speculation about the pair has clearly gone too far for Quenlin who was forced to address rumors on her Twitter.

She wrote: “I’m an adult. I’m not being groomed. Platonic relationships exist. I’ve been living here for over a year. I’d rather break both of my legs and be forced to walk than pursue Diplo romantically and he’d rather choke.

“He’s barely in LA because he’s so busy. Diplo has given me the opportunity and the security to create. Diplo and his team are my mentors in LA and they are my safety net.

“Diplo and his team have saved me numerous times from the weirdos in LA. My parents trust him. I trust him. Y’all are making me feel icky. Diplo is my LA dad…nothing more.”

@quenblackwellLIVING WITH DIPLO: THE SERIES♬ meet com força e com talento – ˚✧₊⁎lexie⁎⁺˳✧༚

Diplo also responded to the situation on Twitter and wrote: “Ok so I rent one of my properties to Quen Blackwell and yes I use the studio that is in that building.

“Her social media is sarcastic and chaotic and I can see you can get a twisted idea but there is nothing but a friendship between us.”

Despite the backlash, Quenlin made jokes about the reaction from fans, even sarcastically tweeting: “Okay time to tell y’all the truth…I’m mixed and Diplo is my father.”

She has since continued the TikTok series and posted screenshots of texts between her and Diplo, and a video of them dancing together.

Sasha Obama’s viral TikToks deleted after internet goes crazy

Published: 26/Oct/2020 16:09

by Georgina Smith
Sasha Obama dances to a song in viral TikTok
TikTok: cakethatsmg

TikTok dance videos featuring the daughter of former US president Barack Obama, Sasha Obama, have been deleted after the videos were discovered and promptly went viral.

When a video goes viral on TikTok, it is sure to spread to the furthest corners of the app, appearing on For You Pages across the globe at an extraordinarily rapid rate.

While the ease of virality may be a huge plus point for some, like Charli D’Amelio or Addison Rae who have built careers of their viral success, for others the sensitive algorithm is a curse as opposed to a blessing.

Being daughters of a former president, Sasha and Malia Obama have been met with extraordinary pressure, living out their teen years in the public eye and very much under scrutiny.

TikTok on smartphone
Pixabay
TikTok has over 800 million users worldwide.

Sasha Obama’s TikTok videos go viral

Malia came under fire in 2017 after videos emerged of her blowing smoke rings, leaving many people upset that she was being treated unfairly, with Ivanka Trump even coming to her defence.

When people initially stumbled upon a video that appears to show Sasha Obama rapping to a City Girls song, people couldn’t quite believe their eyes, and the video began to spread through the app.

As people dug through Sasha’s friend’s account, they quickly unearthed even more videos of them dancing together, sending people into a frenzy. Even JT, half of the duo City Girls, retweeted the video to her Twitter with the heart eyes emoji.

However, after the videos received an extraordinary amount of attention, they were promptly deleted from the account of origin.

Some people have since been leaving comments on the friend’s TikTok account asking why the videos of Sasha are no longer there. “Dang, why’d you take down the TikToks with Sasha,” one user said, another saying “you all over Twitter bruh, you might as well have kept the video.”

TikTok user comments on Sasha Obama TikTok Drama

But many came to the defence of the young girls, saying: “Only thing I hate about these videos is that anytime the Obama kids do something by default they get all kinds of scrutiny.”

Another said: “I love to see people having this much fun. She reminds me of me when I was her age. I love it. She is coming into her own power.”

While Sasha has made no public comments on the viral videos, it’s clear that she never intended for them to go this public, simply wanting to have fun with her friend like the vast majority of users on the app.

At the time of writing, one of the reposts of her video has 84,000 likes on Twitter.