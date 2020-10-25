 How to use special fonts on Twitter - Dexerto
Logo
Entertainment

How to use special fonts on Twitter

Published: 25/Oct/2020 23:08 Updated: 25/Oct/2020 23:10

by Charlotte Colombo
Twitter website
Unsplash: Kon Karampelas

Share

twitter

With 330 monthly active users and 145 million users daily, Twitter is one of the most popular social media apps out there. Whether you’re a casual user, business or even the US President, nobody can resist the allure of sharing snapshots of our thoughts within 260 characters.

There are many ways to show your personality through your Twitter account. Whether it be through a funny bio, pinned Tweet, interesting profile/cover photo or unique Twitter name, there are plenty of ways that you can make your Twitter account feel more like you.

However, one limitation that a lot of Twitter users note is the lack of fonts available. A lot of users find themselves stuck with Helvetica Neue, or even Arial if they’re really lucky.

brett jordan unsplash twitter
Unsplash: Brett Jordan
The easiest way to get custom fonts on Twitter is through third party websites.

While there is no quick fix within the app to use special fonts on Twitter, it is possible to use special fonts through the use of third-party websites or apps.

What websites are best for using special fonts on Twitter?

As with any third-party website, you should always be careful that the website you’re visiting is safe and isn’t full of malware and other potential risks to your device. Be wary of websites with a lot of pop-ups and redirects.

No third-party website is completely risk-free, but here are some of the most popular ones used by Twitter users to get access to special fonts:

  • LingoJam
  • FontsforTwitter
  • Fontvilla

How to use special fonts on Twitter

While individual third-party font websites vary slightly from one another, they all essentially work the same.

However, for this tutorial, we will specifically focus on LingoJam.

twitter phone
Unsplash: Szabo Viktor
A lot of these third party websites, like LingoJam, can be used on smartphones as well as desktops.
  1. Type the text you want to snazz up into LingoJam’s Fancy Text Generator, specifically in the box on the left-hand side that says ‘normal text goes here’.
  2. On the right hand side of the screen, you should see a box that displays your Tweet in a variety of different fonts. Scroll through this box to find the font you like the best.
  3. Highlight your Tweet in it’s chosen font, and then either click Ctrl/Command + C or simply right-click the text and select ‘copy’.
  4. Open Twitter and log into your account.
  5. Paste the text wherever you want to put it: this can be in your Bio – which you can access by clicking on the ‘Profile’ icon on the left-hand side, clicking the ‘Edit Profile’ button, and then pasting the text into the box that says ‘Bio’ before pressing the ‘Save’ button – or as a Tweet, wherein you can simply paste the text into the ‘What’s happening?’ box on Twitter before pressing the ‘Tweet’ button.

So, there you have it. Now you can give your Tweets that extra edge and be the envy of all your friends!

Entertainment

Nessa Barrett hits back at attacks telling her to kill herself

Published: 25/Oct/2020 21:04

by Charlotte Colombo
YouTube: Nessa Barrett

Share

Nessa Barrett

TikToker Nessa Barrett has, once again, had to hit out against some of the trolls who harass her online, after their bullying took a sinister turn. 

Barrett has had a difficult few days after becoming unwittingly involved in the Jaden Hossler and Mads Lewis ‘diss track’ drama.

After hinting at a collaboration with Hossler on Twitter, she was accused of ‘shading’ his ex girlfriend and former friend, Lewis by hiding a range of Twitter replies referring to her.

However, judging by her recent Tweets, Barrett has enough problems of her own to concern herself with someone else’s drama, as she opened up about some of the intense abuse she had recently received online on Twitter.

nessa tweet
Twitter: Nessa Barrett
Nessa Barrett appeals to fans to leave her alone.

In a series of Tweets, she appealed to trolls to “stop telling [her] to kill [her]self,” explaining that she doesn’t “need to hear it anymore on top of [her] own thoughts [she] battle[s] everyday.”

Giving an insight to the struggles of being in the public eye, Barrett tells fans that they “have no idea how draining it is.”

nessa selfie
Instagram: nessabarrett
Fans have rallied around Barrett following her Tweets.

In response to these raw and honest Tweets, fans on Instagram rallied around the TikToker, with one user saying: “Imagine receiving thousands of death treats I could never — all I have to say is she’s so strong.”

Another user said that the fact that she had to tweet this was “so sad,” while a further user said “TikTok is so toxic damn.”

Nessa Barrett’s mental health battle

Nessa Barrett has bravely spoken out about her experiences with mental health several times in the past. In an August interview with Entertainment Tonight, she opened up about being diagnosed with conditions like anxiety, depression, and bipolar disorder.

“I’ve been in therapy for anxiety since I was like, six,” she said at the time.

“And then, when I was about 14, I was misdiagnosed with depression. And then, recently, I have been diagnosed with bipolar disorder.”

Being a singer as well as a TikToker, she channelled a lot of her mental heath struggles into songs such as her debut single ‘Pain,’ which she explains was written during a “really vulnerable time” where, among other things, she was once again receiving a lot of hate online.

She also spoke out on Twitter in September about the “serious” and “personal” nature of her mental health issues after she was filmed crying in a restaurant by celebrity paparazzo Kevin Wong.

Hopefully, Barrett’s latest Tweets will be enough of a wake up call for trolls to stop harassing her when she is already feeling vulnerable.