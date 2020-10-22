Uncharted movie reveals first look photos of Tom Holland on set - Dexerto

Naughty Dog have given fans their first official behind-the-scenes look at Tom Holland on the set of the Uncharted movie, as well as a couple of prop photos.

After years in development hell, Naughty Dog’s acclaimed treasure-hunting series Uncharted is finally well on its way to the big screen, and it’s fair to say that it’s one of the most anticipated video game adaptations in recent years.

Spider-Man star Tom Holland is taking on the role of protagonist Nathan Drake, while Mark Wahlberg will feature as Victor “Sully” Sullivan. They may seem younger than the characters we know and love, but that’s because this is a prequel to the story told in the video games.

Naughty Dog, developers of the game franchise, shared a behind the scenes look on set, which was retweeted by the previously inactive movie account.

Find someone who looks at you like Nate looks at Nate.@unchartedmovie pic.twitter.com/x189yx783o — Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) October 22, 2020

As with most popular franchises, fans have been eager to get hints and teasers of what to expect from the Uncharted movie, and the official Twitter account seems primed to do just that, as it’s just shared a behind-the-scenes image courtesy of Naughty Dog.

The photo shows a meeting between Tom and Nolan North – who voices Nathan Drake in the Uncharted games – alongside the caption: “Find someone who looks at you like Nate looks at Nate.”

Hopefully, this should help reassure fans that the movie will respect its source material, as some were concerned it would deviate too much from the video games. It’s a criticism that’s often been faced by big-screen video game adaptations in the past.

Nolan North, who voices Nathan Drake in the Uncharted games, went one step further by sharing two set photos from his visit during filming, although they don’t reveal too much about what’s in store.

Like looking into a mirror! Proud to have @TomHolland1996 continuing the Drake legacy! Absolutely smashing it!

Thanks for the set visit!!@unchartedmovie pic.twitter.com/sfiFYUJVyH — Nolan North (@nolan_north) October 22, 2020

He also gave the movie and cast his seal of approval, praising Tom for “continuing the Drake legacy” and joking that meeting the actor was “like looking into a mirror” for him.

In addition to the behind the scenes pics shared by Naughty Dog, Tom Holland himself also released the first official look at his version of Nate on Instagram.

It seems pretty accurate to his look in the games, especially the first entry Drake’s Fortune, which is sure to please longtime fans of the franchise.

Uncharted is scheduled to be released in cinemas on July 16, 2021, so fans have less than a year to wait to see how the franchise will play out on the big screen. We’re expecting more behind-the-scenes images and teasers in the coming months.