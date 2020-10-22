 Uncharted movie reveals first look photos of Tom Holland on set - Dexerto
Uncharted movie reveals first look photos of Tom Holland on set

Published: 22/Oct/2020 15:07 Updated: 22/Oct/2020 16:25

by Daniel Megarry
Sony Pictures

Uncharted

Naughty Dog have given fans their first official behind-the-scenes look at Tom Holland on the set of the Uncharted movie, as well as a couple of prop photos.

After years in development hell, Naughty Dog’s acclaimed treasure-hunting series Uncharted is finally well on its way to the big screen, and it’s fair to say that it’s one of the most anticipated video game adaptations in recent years.

Spider-Man star Tom Holland is taking on the role of protagonist Nathan Drake, while Mark Wahlberg will feature as Victor “Sully” Sullivan. They may seem younger than the characters we know and love, but that’s because this is a prequel to the story told in the video games.

Naughty Dog, developers of the game franchise, shared a behind the scenes look on set, which was retweeted by the previously inactive movie account.

As with most popular franchises, fans have been eager to get hints and teasers of what to expect from the Uncharted movie, and the official Twitter account seems primed to do just that, as it’s just shared a behind-the-scenes image courtesy of Naughty Dog.

The photo shows a meeting between Tom and Nolan North – who voices Nathan Drake in the Uncharted games – alongside the caption: “Find someone who looks at you like Nate looks at Nate.”

Hopefully, this should help reassure fans that the movie will respect its source material, as some were concerned it would deviate too much from the video games. It’s a criticism that’s often been faced by big-screen video game adaptations in the past.

Nolan North, who voices Nathan Drake in the Uncharted games, went one step further by sharing two set photos from his visit during filming, although they don’t reveal too much about what’s in store.

He also gave the movie and cast his seal of approval, praising Tom for “continuing the Drake legacy” and joking that meeting the actor was “like looking into a mirror” for him.

In addition to the behind the scenes pics shared by Naughty Dog, Tom Holland himself also released the first official look at his version of Nate on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

It’s nice to meet you, I’m Nate. #uncharted

A post shared by Tom Holland (@tomholland2013) on

It seems pretty accurate to his look in the games, especially the first entry Drake’s Fortune, which is sure to please longtime fans of the franchise.

Uncharted is scheduled to be released in cinemas on July 16, 2021, so fans have less than a year to wait to see how the franchise will play out on the big screen. We’re expecting more behind-the-scenes images and teasers in the coming months.

John Boyega says return to Star Wars could happen, but with a twist

Published: 22/Oct/2020 14:06

by Daniel Megarry
John Boyega as Finn in Star Wars
Lucasfilm

Star Wars

Star Wars actor John Boyega has teased that he’s open to making a return to the blockbuster sci-fi franchise, but this time he wants to get animated.

The British actor first joined the galaxy far, far away as stormtrooper-turned-rebel Finn in 2015’s The Force Awakens, although he has since voiced concerns that his character was “pushed to the side” as the sequel trilogy progressed.

In a new interview with Yahoo Entertainment, John revealed that he’s not completely closed off to revisiting his character for more stories in the future, but he’d forgo a big-screen appearance in favor of an animated TV format.

John Boyega and Kelly Marie Tran in Star Wars
Lucasfilm
John Boyega has previously criticized the handling of his Star Wars character Finn

“I’m a Mandalorian fan, so Lucasfilm are doing very, very well with the TV shows,” he said when discussing the potential for the franchise to explore Finn’s character more. “If they could do it on TV and do all that kind of stuff, man I’d love to watch it.”

Asked whether he himself would come back to portray Finn once again, he replied: “Well yeah! Animated would actually be dope. We could do it from home.”

John Boyega wanted Finn to have a bigger role in Star Wars

Leaks and concept art for Colin Trevorrow’s unfilmed Star Wars Episode IX script Duel of the Fates have suggested that Finn’s role as a rebellion leader would originally have been given a lot more focus, which is something John wanted to see happen.

View this post on Instagram

Concept art from #colintrevorrow's #episode9

A post shared by Steve Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) on

“That [concept] image of Finn with the blue flag, and the AT-ATs lined up with tribal marks, and the stormtroopers take off their helmets,” he said. “That would have been sick. That would have been dope man, hands down.”

John also addressed his recent headline-making comments about the Star Wars franchise, where he criticized the handling of his and Kelly Marie Tran’s characters and said Disney didn’t “know what to do” with them.

“I felt like it was important for me to talk about a truth that’s embarrassing to talk about,” he reflected. “We all know that what makes roles so lucrative [are] the moments you give them.

“If Captain America isn’t given the scenes to boost his representation, and to make him enjoyable for you guys, we won’t think he’s cool. So why shouldn’t black characters and black actors also fight for that same kind of representation?”

John’s next project Red, White and Blue – which forms part of Steve McQueen’s new anthology series Small Axe – is set to air on BBC One and Amazon later this year. It recently premiered at the New York Film Festival and received rave reviews.