Does Kim Kardashian have TikTok? New ‘Kim and North’ account goes viral

Kim Kardashian is the latest celeb to join TikTok, with her account called ‘Kim and North’ featuring her and her daughter starting to gain traction on the platform.

TikTok is increasingly becoming the most popular social media platform out there right now, and more and more users flock to the app to make an account every day.

Plenty of celebrities have jumped on the hype as well, making their own accounts after high demand from followers. Stars like Lizzo, Jason Derulo, Taylor Swift, and more are all building huge followings on the app.

And it looks like the latest to join the ranks is TV personality Kim Kardashian, along with her daughter, North.

The first video on the account ‘Kim and North’ was posted on November 25, and within the space of just a day, 14 videos were uploaded, featuring the mom and daughter duo showing snippets from their lives, and participating in some viral trends.

At the time of writing, the account has over 80,000 followers and has accumulated 250,000 likes within only 24 hours as people stumble across the videos on their For You Page.

However, some have been left wondering whether it’s really their account, as it currently isn’t verified. TikTok has had a number of fake accounts successfully fool fans, including one made for Squid Game actress HoYeon Jung.

But several comments on the first video report that they found the account through Kim’s Instagram account, so it seems as though there’s a good chance it’s actually genuine.

With a number of the videos on the account seemingly filmed by North herself, many are hoping to see more from the duo in the future.