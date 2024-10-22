North West gives Kim Kardashian diamond “Skibidi Toilet” necklace and fans are baffled

North West stunned fans after gifting her mother, reality TV icon Kim Kardashian, a luxury necklace with the words ‘Skibidi Toilet’ engraved in diamonds.

Skibidi Toilet has gripped Gen Alpha in a way that no one anticipated — and it’s become so prominent that even high-profile celebs are referencing the viral video series.

In fact, on October 21, socialite Kim Kardashian showed off a custom gift that her daughter, North West, had given her for her 44th birthday… a diamond necklace featuring the words ‘Skibidi Toilet.’

“Because you love Skibidi Toilet,” North joked to her mom off-camera as she showed off the gift to her fans on Instagram.

“I do?” Kim asked with a laugh.

The hilarious and wholesome mother-daughter moment went viral across social media, leaving viewers equal parts amused and stunned that even Kim Kardashian has somehow been roped into the Skibidi Toilet frenzy.

“I know this was Kanye’s idea,” one netizen joked on Twitter/X.

“This is what happens when y’all give Gen Alpha money,” another said.

“This is exactly why kids shouldn’t have access to excessive wealth, because what the hell,” another wrote.

It’s well-known that North is quite familiar with online culture. In fact, she celebrated her birthday with famous Twitch streamer Kai Cenat, who played ding-dong-ditch in a fancy hotel with her and Mariah Carey in a viral vlog.

For many, it’s truly baffling that Skibidi Toilet has become so popular. The video series follows an army of toilets with human heads inside, created by YouTuber ‘DaFuq!?Boom!’

The videos are crafted with the 2006 sandbox game Garry’s Mod, using assets from classic PC games like Half-Life 2 and Counter-Strike: Source, among others.

While Garry’s Mod was extremely popular in the 2010’s YouTube Poop scene, Skibidi Toilet has ensured that it remains in the public consciousness — although whether that’s a good thing or a bad thing remains to be seen, especially given the fact that Michael Bay is working on making a film about it.

