Spotify testing popular TikTok-inspired feature

As TikTok continues to rise in popularity, music streaming platform Spotify has taken inspiration from the app and is testing a “Discover” feature.

During its relatively short time in the social media space, social media behemoth TikTok has become one of the world’s most popular apps.

For North American users, the internet sensation has even made its way onto television in the form of TikTok TV, which has rolled out on multiple smart TVs across the States.

Looking to capitalize on the app’s popularity is music streaming service, Spotify, who are set to implement one of TikTok’s most popular features into their own system.

Spotify testing TikTok-inspired Discover feature

In a series of tweets from business expert Chris Messina, it appears that Spotify are planning to test out a TikTik-style discover feature.

“Omg for the first time in how long (?), Spotify has added a FOURTH icon to their toolbar: Discover!” the tweet states, and is accompanied by an image of the new menu.

He goes on to note that Discover is “a pared down version of a TikTok-style feed of vertical music videos (likely using their canvas format) that you can like or skip.”

This is again accompanied by a short video showing off the new system, highlighting the skip back and forth functions mentioned in the tweet.

Not only that, @Spotify Discover is basically a pared down version of a TikTok-style feed of vertical music videos (likely using their canvas format) that you can like or skip.#NewSpotify pic.twitter.com/hpOEZ8v9bl — Messina.eth (@chrismessina) November 24, 2021

Importantly, this feature is still just being tested, which means it may never make it everyone’s screens. On the flip side, though, if it proves popular we may see it pop up sooner rather than later.

Clearly inspired by the video app, Spotify’s new system is perfect for is music lovers and artists alike. Allowing artists to showcase their music and videos in short snippets that grab listeners’ attention, it’s a win for them.

However, we’ll have to wait and see if it’s green-lit by the developers.