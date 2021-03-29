Dixie D'Amelio roasts hate comments with surprising Twitter strategy - Dexerto

TikTok star and singer Dixie D’Amelio has dunked on her haters in a seriously creative — and somewhat confusing — way, thanks to her creative fanbase.

The life of a social media star might seem like a charmed one, but it’s not all sunshine and rainbows. Plenty of the internet’s biggest personalities have decried the overwhelming amount of hateful comments and harassment they receive online, with Dixie D’Amelio being one of them.

Dixie is no stranger to the ire of internet trolls; the TikToker-turned-music artist even deleted the teaser for her song ‘One Whole Day’ after commenters lambasted the seconds-long clip in December 2020, and later deactivated her Twitter due to “spending way too much time reading hate” on the platform.

Despite making her stance on the topic perfectly clear, it seems that the eldest D’Amelio sibling is still a favorite target for critics — and she’s hitting back at their ire in an unusual way.

On March 27, fans became confused after Dixie started retweeting posts that appeared to cast a seriously unfavorable opinion on herself and her music, with one reading, “Song is a** but won’t lie, her voice is so pretty.”

Dixie retweeted the post with the caption, “LMAO THANKS? I truly love half-compliments.”

However, it didn’t seem that the star was finished — she and her fanbase quickly made a meme out of the “half-compliment,” which resulted in the TikToker retweeting a slew of posts with similar subject matter: “Dixie sucks but she’s pretty af,” “Dixie is so stupid but her voice is cute,” and “Dixie is annoying, but she has a good voice.”

Luckily, it doesn’t seem like all of these comments were genuine opinions from critics. Thanks to her supportive fanbase, the TikToker was able to dunk on her haters in a seriously creative way by mocking their negative tweets — although she made it clear that she didn’t want anyone to be mean to the original tweet author.

Dixie’s latest strategy for “blocking out the haters” certainly gave her viewers a good laugh, and just goes to show how one mean comment can easily be turned on its head with well-timed, self-aware humor.