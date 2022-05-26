Dixie D’Amelio responds to Noah Beck break-up rumors

TikTok star Dixie D’Amelio has responded to rumors that she broke up with fellow influencer and boyfriend Noah Beck in her latest appearance on the BFFs podcast.

Dixie D’Amelio is one of the most popular creators on TikTok, with over 57 million followers on her account where she posts videos with her friends and family.

The star has been dating fellow TikTok sensation Noah Beck since October 2020, and the pair has gained a huge fanbase in the time that they’ve been together.

However, throughout their relationship, there have been several breakup rumors, and the couple even had to deny that they were faking the relationship for views.

In her appearance on episode 83 of the BFFs podcast, Dixie responded to the latest batch of rumors that she and Noah had broken up.

“We have decided to fully take our relationship off the internet, and whether we’re together or not. Or, if you want more information you can watch our Hulu show which is coming out later this year.”

Asked how she’s supposed to “hide” her relationship, Dixie responded: “I mean, just not like posting each other as much, I mean I posted for his birthday but that was about it. We don’t post together, we don’t like comment on each other’s posts, just because it’s so… The more you do it, the more it brings people in like, ‘oh my gosh, they didn’t like each other’s post today, they’re broken up,’ and it’s just so draining.”

Topic starts at 28:12

She declined to either confirm or deny that she and Noah are still together, however, she did say that keeping their relationship off the internet has “helped so much.”

