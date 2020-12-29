Dixie D'Amelio & Madi Monroe among TikTokers slammed for holiday in the Bahamas - Dexerto

With 2020 winding down, a group of the internet’s most popular social media stars have all traveled overseas for one final getaway before the new year, but their online fans are far from thrilled.

Being some of the biggest personalities across social media can come with its ups and downs. Fans are constantly looking for any new scrap of information to latch onto. While most of these rumors are often false, the internet still runs wild with the information more often than not.

As a result, every decision that these influencers make often comes under scrutiny. The latest drama comes just before new year’s celebrations kick off around the world. While the United States is still feeling the effects of the ongoing global crisis, many TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube personalities have fled to the Bahamas.

Images first began circulating on December 28 when Madi Monroe sent out a picture from the comfort of her first-class seat. “I’m on my way,” she said while tagging popular photographer ‘Bryant,’ likely already there to capture the big trip.

Whether for a simple holiday or for an opportunity to create some new content over the new year, fans of these mega-popular stars aren’t all too happy with the news.

Various other pictures leaked once the celebs had landed, confirming Dixie and Charli D’Amelio, Noah Beck, and plenty of other influencers were in the group.

While local fans were happy to pose for pictures with them, those online were quick to slam their latest holiday. “Didn’t they just go like a few months ago,” one Instagram user questioned. “So unnecessary… literally, why did they need to do this?” others followed up.

Given the current state of America, while countless struggle with the crisis at hand, many believe this trip to the Bahamas to be ‘careless.’ “They are putting so many lives in danger,” another follower added.

None of those currently in the Bahamas have responded to the outrage online. While they’re enjoying time away, perhaps just weeks after their last trip to another exotic location, they’re unlikely to be all that concerned.

You can expect to see a ton of output coming from the group as soon as they’re all settled in for the new year’s celebrations.