 Dixie D'Amelio & Madi Monroe among TikTokers slammed for holiday in the Bahamas - Dexerto
Dixie D’Amelio & Madi Monroe among TikTokers slammed for holiday in the Bahamas

Published: 29/Dec/2020 5:09

by Brad Norton
TikTokers on holiday
Instagram: bryant

Charli D'Amelio Dixie D'Amelio

With 2020 winding down, a group of the internet’s most popular social media stars have all traveled overseas for one final getaway before the new year, but their online fans are far from thrilled.

Being some of the biggest personalities across social media can come with its ups and downs. Fans are constantly looking for any new scrap of information to latch onto. While most of these rumors are often false, the internet still runs wild with the information more often than not.

As a result, every decision that these influencers make often comes under scrutiny. The latest drama comes just before new year’s celebrations kick off around the world. While the United States is still feeling the effects of the ongoing global crisis, many TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube personalities have fled to the Bahamas.

Images first began circulating on December 28 when Madi Monroe sent out a picture from the comfort of her first-class seat. “I’m on my way,” she said while tagging popular photographer ‘Bryant,’ likely already there to capture the big trip.

Whether for a simple holiday or for an opportunity to create some new content over the new year, fans of these mega-popular stars aren’t all too happy with the news.

Various other pictures leaked once the celebs had landed, confirming Dixie and Charli D’Amelio, Noah Beck, and plenty of other influencers were in the group.

While local fans were happy to pose for pictures with them, those online were quick to slam their latest holiday. “Didn’t they just go like a few months ago,” one Instagram user questioned. “So unnecessary… literally, why did they need to do this?” others followed up.

Given the current state of America, while countless struggle with the crisis at hand, many believe this trip to the Bahamas to be ‘careless.’ “They are putting so many lives in danger,” another follower added.

Instagram comments
Instagram: tiktokroom
A number of fans voiced their outrage over the latest trip to the Bahamas.

None of those currently in the Bahamas have responded to the outrage online. While they’re enjoying time away, perhaps just weeks after their last trip to another exotic location, they’re unlikely to be all that concerned.

You can expect to see a ton of output coming from the group as soon as they’re all settled in for the new year’s celebrations.

Entertainment

Tana Mongeau flees Colorado getaway after receiving death threats

Published: 29/Dec/2020 1:17 Updated: 29/Dec/2020 2:26

by Virginia Glaze
Tana Mongeau flees Denver getaway after death threats
YouTube: Tana Mongeau

Share

Tana Mongeau

YouTube star and “storytime” connoisseur Tana Mongeau has been forced to leave her vacation spot in Denver, Colorado after allegedly receiving death threats.

Tana Mongeau is one of the internet’s more divisive personalities; having married (and subsequently split from) YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul, Mongeau has caught the eye of many on YouTube space since her TanaCon fiasco in 2018.

Despite the scandals, it’s hard not to love the constantly-bubbly, self-deprecating humor of the internet star, who isn’t shy about poking fun at herself; but it seems that someone is bent on getting across their displeasure with the YouTuber.

On December 28, Mongeau revealed in an Instagram story that she’d had to suddenly leave the cabin she’d been staying at in Denver, Colorado overnight after receiving several alleged death threats during her vacation.

“Earlier, when I posted ‘Bye Denver!’ I wasn’t actually leaving Denver at all,” she said, referring to a prior post she’d made. “People were just threatening our home and trying to kill us there, so now I’m in a hotel.”

That’s not all; Mongeau followed up her story with another post, explaining that she’d procured a jet to fly back home to Los Angeles the very next day.

“To continue from last night’s saga, we booked a jet to get the f**k up out of here… how are you?” she continued.

While it’s certainly harrowing being sent death threats of any kind, Mongeau has shown that she knows how to roll with the punches, constantly poking fun at the situation and even joking around with her “bros” on the jet before they took off to LA.

The seriousness of the situation doesn’t seem to be swaying her critics, though, who have taken issue with everything from Tana traveling amid the current health crisis to even questioning if she actually received the threats, at all.

Thus far, it doesn’t look like Tana is letting the debacle get her down — but her situation speaks to the fact that, no matter how you feel about someone, death threats are never the right way to express those feelings.