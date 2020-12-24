Logo
TikTok’s biggest couples of 2020: Addison Rae, Dixie D’Amelio, Noah Beck & more

Published: 24/Dec/2020 17:36

by Alice Hearing
TikTok couples Josh Richards Nessa Barrett Dixie D'Amelio Noah Beck Bryce Hall Addison Rae
Instagram: Josh Richards/Instagram: Dixie D'Amelio / Instagram: Bryce Hall

Addison Rae Dixie D'Amelio Noah Beck TikTok

This year TikTok reigned supreme as the fastest-growing social media app in the world, and its biggest creators grew to unimaginable heights including its queen Charli D’Amelio who hit 100 million followers in November.

As the platform’s biggest creators formed into collectives and collaborated together, naturally several romances blossomed, and some romances fell apart. But who got together and who broke up this year?

TikTok breakups in 2020

Dixie D’Amelio and Griffin Johnson

Dixie and Griffin pose for a photo.
Instagram: imgriffinjohnson
Dixie and Griffin were once one of TikTok’s most popular couples ahead of their breakup in August 2020.

Griffin & Dixie first got together at the beginning of this year after appearing in Attaway General on Brat TV together. But their relationship was short-lived after Griffin was accused of cheating.

Abby Roberts and Noen Eubanks

British make-up artist Abby and TikToker Noen broke up in November and while no details have been confirmed, Abby and her new flatmate Ben tweeted some cryptic messages which made fans believe Noen had cheated on her.

Lauren Godwin and Sebastian Bails

TikTok stars Lauren Godwin Sebastian Bails break up
YouTube: Lauren Godwin
Sebastian Bails and Lauren Godwin were together for 3 years

After being together for three years, notorious pranksters Lauren and Sebastian revealed that they broke up in December after realizing that they just weren’t meant to be and become different people. They maintain there are no hard feelings.

Olivia Ponton and Kio Cyr

Olivia and Kio got together in April but broke up after just two months of being together. They both tweeted afterward about how much they still care for each other and there is no bad blood between them.

Nessa Barrett & Josh Richards

Technically Nessa and Josh broke up in the summer, explaining to fans in a heartfelt video that they needed to focus on their careers first, but that they’re still best friends. But in the last few weeks of 2020, they’ve been seen getting cozy and Josh even seemed to accidentally let slip that they’re an item again on his podcast.

They are yet to confirm any official couple status.

TikTok couples that got together in 2020

Charly Jordan and Tayler Holder

Instagram: Charly Jordan
Tayler and Charly confirmed their relationship in October.

Charly & Tayler confirmed their relationship in October following a string of dramatic discourse between Tayler’s ex-girlfriend Sommer Ray and Charly. However, the pair are clearly loved up and enjoying their time in the new Triller compound.

Dixie D’Amelio and Noah Beck

After kissing in the music video for Dixie’s song “Be Happy” Noah and Dixie were shipped together by fans for a while before they officially confirmed their relationship, and now they’re one of the hottest couples on TikTok.

Bryce Hall and Addison Rae

Bryce Hall FaZe Jarvis leaked phone number
Bryce Hall / Addison Rae
Bryce and Addison finally revealed they’re an official item

Addison and Bryce have long been rumored to be dating, but only in November did they confirm that they had gotten together officially, much to the delight of fans who had long since been piecing together a puzzle of clues.

Jaden Hossler and Mads Lewis

Hossler and Lewis first started dating in late 2019 before splitting in February this year amid rumors Hossler cheated. But it seems like they’re going strong again after posting a series of photos to Instagram together and commenting adorable things on each others’ social media.

Looking forward to 2021, Chase Hudson and Charli D’Amelio could confirm that they’re back together, and perhaps Nessa Barrett and Josh Richards will finally confirm they’re dating again. It remains to be seen whether these TikTok couples can stand the test of time and internet stardom.

How to get TikTok’s 2021 profile badge & see your year in review

Published: 24/Dec/2020 17:17

by Georgina Smith
TikTok banner for Year on TikTok
TikTok

TikTok

TikTok has joined many other websites in creating an end of year round-up for each user’s viewing habits over the past year, and taking a look at yours will secure a fun looking 2021 badge for your profile. Here’s how to get it.

2020 has certainly been an eventful year for TikTok, with countless new trends and sounds sweeping through the app, and it almost being banned in the US, there’s been an array of highs and lows.

And with the app’s razor-sharp algorithm, there’s no wonder they’ve been keeping tabs on people’s viewing habits from countless hours of endless scrolling, topping off this year with a personalized selection of stats from the year.

@theillusionartist

#YearOnTikTok #theillusionartist 💁🏼‍♀️

♬ original sound – The Illusion Artist

This is inspired by other website’s round-up style reports, with Spotify Wrapped being a hugely popular example. Hundreds of memes went viral this year with users making fun of theirs and others’ results, and TikTok may be no different.

But along with the ‘Year on TikTok’ feature, the app as also given users who participate and share their results a little gift in the form of a colorful 2021 badge to stick on their profile. Here’s how to view your Year on TikTok and get that coveted 2021 badge.

How to get 2021 profile badge on TikTok

  1. Upon opening the app you should see a banner encouraging you to click to see your Year on TikTok.
  2. If the banner doesn’t appear on your FYP, head to the Discover tab and search YearOnTikTok. There will be an additional banner at the top that will take you to the same page.
  3. Once on the page, click ‘Get Started’ and enjoy as TikTok takes you through some of your most fun stats of the year.
  4. After scrolling through the whole slideshow, TikTok will give you the option to post a video of your yearly roundup. Click the ‘Post on TikTok’ button to do so.
  5. Once shared, the 2021 badge should appear at the corner of your profile picture.

TikTok’s decision to introduce a yearly roundup has definitely been a welcome one for many, and is a great way to see how all of those hours of scrolling were spent, with a nice little badge to round things off.