Influencer Caroline Calloway mocked for refusing to evacuate from Hurricane Milton: “I’m going to die”

An influencer has sparked backlash after going viral for refusing to evacuate from Hurricane Milton.

Influencer and author Caroline Calloway is hunkered down in her Sarasota home as Hurricane Milton fixes to strike Florida’s Gulf Coast on Wednesday, October 9.

In preparation for the Category 5 storm, Calloway posted a video in which she detailed how she was unable to evacuate due to not being able to drive.

“I’m going to die,” she said. “It’s zone-a, mandatory evacuation.”

“Listen, I didn’t evacuate. I can’t drive, first of all. Second of all, the airport is closed. Third of all, the last time I evacuated for a Hurricane, I went to my mom’s house in Northport.

“Her whole street flooded and we were evacuated after three days without power and food or running water by the U.S military. It was very traumatizing. So, I don’t want to evacuate to my mom’s house because the last time I did that, it was the worst time ever.”

Calloway also posted a photo to her Instagram story where she was sitting inside her home, just yards away from the beach. “A little concerned I live right on the beach, not gonna lie,” she said.

Instagram: carolinecalloway Calloway posted her current whereabouts on her IG story.

After her decision to not evacuate went viral, many netizens took to X/Twitter to criticize her, especially since she has a pet that could be affected.

“Caroline Calloway refusing to leave a mandatory evacuation zone (right on the water, right where landfall is expected) and dying in a hurricane would be the perfect ending to her narrative tbh,” wrote one.

“Idc about her but I’m worried about her cat. Why didn’t she leave just to get him outta there?” questioned another.

“At least her lips will work as a lifeboat if she needs one!” exclaimed a third.

Calloway’s hate from netizens dates back to 2018 when she hosted a “creativity workshop” in New York. Attendees complained, saying the experience wasn’t what she promised. She then canceled the remaining workshops and refunded the tickets.

In 2020, Calloway faced more backlash after her business partner and ghostwriter, Natalie Beach, alleged that she left her homeless.

She then deleted posts from her Instagram but returned to social media in 2022 with a TikTok account and a five-part series detailing the eras of her life.