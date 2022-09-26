Dixie D’Amelio addresses Noah Beck break-up rumors after buzzing her hair

Dixie D’Amelio is officially putting the breakup rumors to rest after fans were convinced she’d parted ways with boyfriend Noah Beck when she cut her hair short.

Dixie D’Amelio and Noah Beck first went public with their romance back in 2020 — but ever since then, the TikTok-famous couple has been plagued with breakup rumors.

In May, the pair notably took their relationship “offline” due to constant speculation from fans that something was apparently amiss in their love life.

Although both Dixie and Noah were adamant that they were merely going private and hadn’t broken up, that didn’t convince fans who, two years later, are still theorizing they’ve ended things for good.

The most recent rumors cropped up after Dixie shaved her head. Noah was notably absent from her video documenting the major style change, which many fans labeled ‘breakup hair.’

YouTube: Dixie D’Amelio Fans have been labeling Dixie’s new ‘do “breakup hair.”

This follows another dramatic moment where fans were convinced Noah was cheating on Dixie with BFFs Podcast host Brianna Chickenfry, a theory that both women put to rest in a series of good-natured text messages.

Dixie D’Amelio shuts down Noah Beck breakup rumors

Dixie has since spoken up about the most recent breakup theories about she and Noah’s relationship, saying they’re doing “so great” in an interview with People Magazine.

“We’re so much happier,” Dixie explained, speaking on her now-private love life with Noah. “We have so much more fun by not posting. People don’t need to know what’s going on, and they have no right to know. It’s not like we have a relationship account that they’re following. They’re following us as people.”

Noah also addressed the rumors, saying in the same interview: “This isn’t something that other 20-year-olds have to go through. They’re not in the public eye, like we are.”

This marks the umpteenth time the couple have denied breaking up with each other — something that was teased as a topic in the next season of The D’Amelio Show, which comes to Hulu on September 28.