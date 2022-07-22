Disguised Toast says going back to LA is “scary” after Japan trip

James Busby . 44 minutes ago

Popular Twitch streamer Jeremy ‘Disguised Toast’ Wang has revealed his thoughts on going back to LA after his recent Japan trip.

The OTV Japan trip with Disguised Toast, Scarra, LilyPichu, Michael Reeves, QuarterJade, Yvonne, Valkyrae has finally come to an end. The two-week holiday saw all members stream a variety of activities. From playing crane games to shopping in Akiba, the gang’s adventure has been filled with fun.

Toast even revealed that the trip has changed his attitude towards money and streaming, while Valkyrae said she wants to move to Japan later in her life. The trip has certainly proven to be a life-changing experience for many members and now Toast believes going back to his life in LA will take some adjustments.

Disguised Toast on going back to LA after Japan trip

“The idea of going back to LA is kind of scary actually,” explained Toast. “To go back and just play video games every now and then doesn’t seem as enticing anymore.”

Like most streamers, creating and coming up with new content ideas can be difficult, particularly when you’re streaming every day. This is especially true for those that play a select number of games on stream.

Toast has previously taken breaks from playing games and flown out of LA for a much-needed break. The streamer has even joked about not returning to LA in the past, stating how “there’s only streaming in LA and industry events.”

It’s clear that the Japan trip has been a meaningful experience for all members of OTV, but for now, Toast remains unsure as to whether going back to his current lifestyle is a good thing. “I’m sure once I get back, I will fall back into my old routine. Maybe that’s a good thing, I don’t know.”