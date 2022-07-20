Disguised Toast explains how Japan trip changed his attitude to streaming and money

James Busby . 53 minutes ago

Popular Twitch streamer Jeremy ‘Disguised Toast’ Wang has explained how the OfflineTV Japan trip has given him time to reflect on his world as a streamer.

With the cast of OTV now back from Japan, Disguised Toast has used his downtime to reflect on the trip. The popular content creator documented his travels through IRL streams with the likes of Scarra, LilyPichu, Michael Reeves, QuarterJade, Yvonne, and Valkyrae.

The OTV members certainly got up to some memorable moments and each member seemingly enjoyed their holiday. In fact, Valkyrae even revealed that she wants to move to Japan later in her life.

However, upon leaving Japan, Disguised Toast realized how much the trip meant to him and how it has opened his eyes to life outside of streaming and playing video games.

Disguised Toast reflects on Japan trip

“I think it made me realize that I should be more efficient with my time. For example, are late-night Valorant five stacks fulfilling? I don’t know? Apparently, there’s this whole world out there beyond video games,” explained the streamer.

“I still love video games. I feel like I’m having one of those ‘oh my god I went to a new country and now my world has changed’ kind of feelings. That’s really cliche and I’m not like that, but my world has changed.”

Disguised Toast has previously taken time away from the hustle and bustle of LA, traveling to Canada for a much-needed break.

Like many people, it’s often during these trips that Toast reflects on his current and future plans. “A part of life struggle is making money,” said the streamer. I’m fortunate enough to have money and yet, I don’t use the money to make myself happy.”

“I’m still like stressed out about content every single day. I thought to myself, why did I make all this money if I’m going to be just as stressed?”

It’s clear that the OTV Japan trip has been a time of reflection for Toast, and many fans will be wondering whether his recent adventure will have any impact on his commitments to streaming.