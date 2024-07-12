Disguised Toast celebrity Basketball stream: When to watch, confirmed stars & more

Disguised Toast has confirmed he will be hosting a celebrity basketball stream so here is everything you need to know about the collab.

Streamer and content creator Disguised Toast has confirmed he will be hosting a celebrity Basketball stream, with some big-name NBA stars as well as other Hollywood celebrities set to participate.

Disguised Toast is known for collaborating with fellow content creators and well-known names, from his yearly Among Us Twitch streams to his extensive work with content creator group OfflineTV since 2017.

The next big stream Toast has planned is a celebrity basketball match that he will participate in alongside other former and current NBA stars as well as actors and more.

Article continues after ad

For those eager to watch Toast play ball with some big names, here is everything you need to know about his celebrity Basketball stream.

Disguised Toast celebrity basketball stream: When is it happening?

Toast has confirmed that the stream will be taking place on July 13, 2024.

It is unclear how long the stream will run for, however, expect at least a few hours of watching and at the very least, a basketball match to be played.

Article continues after ad

Who is taking part in the celebrity basketball stream?

As per the announcement X post, it’s confirmed that actor Simu Lui will be taking part (known for Shang-Chi and Barbie) as well as NBA legend Jeremy Lin.

Of course, it takes more than just three people to play some B-ball, so expect to see many more well-known faces on the court with Toast.

Article continues after ad

We’ll be sure to update this section as we find out more about who will be participating in the stream.

How to watch Disguised Toast’s basketball stream

Viewers will be able to watch the stream live on Disguised Toast’s Twitch channel. And that’s everything we know about Disguised Toast’s celebrity basketball stream collaboration. After more Disguised Toast news and updates? Be sure to check out Dexerto’s other coverage here.