Disguised Toast jokes he would ‘sell his soul’ to join Kick for money for LCS slot

Streaming star Jeremy ‘Disguised Toast’ Wang jokingly said he’d ‘sell his soul’ for a Kick deal that would allow him to purchase an LCS spot for a League of Legends team.

Over the past few years, a number of content creators and streamers have given their backing to teams and individual players in different esports through short-term sponsorships.

Disguised Toast has gotten involved with this pretty recently, venturing into both Valorant and League of Legends. He’s not managed to make his way into the top level of either just yet, but his Valorant Game-Changers squad left him a bit emotional when they became the first Disguised team to qualify for a final.

His League of Legends team currently plays in NACL but has plenty of LCS experience. While there is money, and bragging rights, up for grabs, there isn’t promotion in play for NACL teams. Though, Toast has his eyes on an LCS spot.

Disguised Toast “would” take Kick deal to buy LCS spot

It was something that came up during his July 30 stream as he watched his NACL team in action. Fans asked if he’d throw his hat into the ring to purchase TSM’s spot in LCS, seeing as that is up for sale.

Toast joked that he had “200k” of the “20 million” needed to buy the spot from TSM, but had an idea about making up the rest. “Guys, I’m going to come out and say it, if Kick offered me a contract, I would take it so I could buy an LCS spot,” he said.

“I’m going to do whatever I can to bring more esports jobs to the scene. If that means selling my soul, that is a burden I will bare – like Jesus!”

Some fans saw it as a completely sarcastic statement, but it’s not like it’s completely out of the realm of possibility.

Kick has been dishing out some seriously big contracts to streamers – xQc got $100 million and he isn’t even exclusive to their platform – so Toast could demand a big. Though, given his previous move to Facebook, maybe he’d need the $20m to buy an LCS spot and then some.