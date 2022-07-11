Valkyrae claims she wants to live in Japan amid OTV trip

Emma Hill . 33 minutes ago

YouTube star Rachell ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter has revealed that she wants to move to Japan in later life following her trip to the nation with her OTV friends.

OfflineTV boasts an impressive collection in its ranks including Scarra, LilyPichu, Michael Reeves, QuarterJade, Yvonne, and Valkyrae.

With so many big names involved with the team, the group has also kept fans entertained with their wild and hilarious antics during their reunions.

One particular OTV get-together had fans particularly excited as the group headed to Japan for a trip and Valkyrae is already setting her sights on settling in the country in the long term.

Valkyrae arrives in Japan with OTV

As fans eagerly awaited to hear an update from the group about their first few hours in Japan, it was clear that Valkyrae was having a brilliant time but was overwhelmed with emotion.

The 30-year-old said: “I just woke up from a 12-hour nap, I’ve been hyper-focused on vlogging that I haven’t been taking enough photos.”

Adding that she feels “safe and loved” thanks to her OTV family, she claimed she even wants “to live in Japan before” she dies. However, despite all her enjoyment, she still misses “streaming.”

The group have already been keeping their followers up to speed with their adventures in Japan including Disguised Toast’s hilarious explanation as to why he was a little nervous over the trip.

If Valkyrae did decide to pack and live full-time in Japan, she’d be following in the footsteps of other big-name creators who’ve made the change including PewDiePie who finally made the long-awaited move in May 2022.

Valkyrae and her friends still have plenty more adventures to come in Japan and, knowing OTV, it will certainly be eventful.