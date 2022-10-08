Disguised Toast has perfect response after TwitchCon fan mistakes him for Sykkuno

Lawrence is a writer based in New York City covering entertainment and games for Dexerto focusing on Hearthstone, World of Warcraft, NBA 2K, and any indie game he can review. You can contact Lawrence at [email protected]

Twitch star Disguised Toast delivered a hilarious response to a TwitchCon attendee who mistakenly believed he was fellow streamer Sykkuno.

TwitchCon is fully underway bringing together tons of the platform’s top streamers as well as fans from all around the world all to one location.

One of the bigger streamers who made it out to the event was Disguised Toast, a creator who only recently made his triumphant return to the platform after streaming on Facebook Gaming for years under an exclusive contract.

While at TwitchCon, one fan mistakenly believed he was another famous creator, and he decided to go along with it.

Disguised Toast has over 2.7 million followers on Twitch.

Disguised Toast mistaken for Sykkuno at TwitchCon

The 30-year-old streamer was live from San Diego TwitchCon when a fan approached him with an interesting question.

“Are you Sykkuno?” the fan asked Toast. The OTV streamer instantly responded, “Yeah, yeah!”

The fan replied, “Oh sh*t! Do you mind if I get an autograph and a picture, man?”

TOast replied, “Of course, Sykkuno always has time for his fans.”

The streamer then signed the fan’s TwitchCon pass, signed Sykkuno’s name, and then posed for a picture.

Toast wasn’t offended at all by being mistaken for Sykkuno, and had some fun pretending to be him. His viewers in his chat went ballistic with laughter and one said, “An actual imposter.”

DT took a viewer’s honest mistake and turned it into one of the funniest moments to come from the event so far.