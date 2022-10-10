Did Yung Gravy and Sheri Easterling break up?

Virginia is Dexerto's Deputy Entertainment Editor an expert in all things TikTok, YouTube, and influencer-related. Boasting a background in English education, she's been tackling the social media space for over four years. You can reach Virginia at: [email protected]

Two months after their public smooch at the VMAs, rapper Yung Gravy and TikTok-famous mom Sheri Easterling may have called their short-lived relationship quits, according to a source.

TikTok star Addison Rae is keeping a wide berth from her family after her dad, Monty Lopez, got into a public feud with her mom, Sheri Easterling (his ex-wife).

Things kicked off after fans caught Lopez allegedly cheating on Easterling with a younger woman over the summer.

In the fallout, Sheri got caught up in an unexpected romance with American rapper Yung Gravy, who came to her rescue in a highly-public flirtation that caught the internet’s attention.

Their relationship sparked Lopez’s ire, who challenged Gravy to a boxing match to settle the score. Gravy notably refused the bout and laid it on even thicker when he brought Easterling along as his plus-one to the 2022 VMAs.

That’s not all; he even gave Sheri a smooch on the red carpet, which apparently prompted Lopez to make a diss track on his rival… but it’s looking like this particular chapter in the Rae family saga is coming to a close.

Source claims Sheri Easterling and Yung Gravy romance wasn’t “serious”

According to a source, as told in a statement to E! Online, Easterling and Gravy’s summer romance wasn’t exactly legit. Instead, the source says it was likely a stunt to “get people talking.”

“It was very short-lived and they wanted to get people talking,” a source close to Sheri told E! News. “Sheri definitely was interested in him and loved the attention, but they both knew it wasn’t going to be anything serious.”

Although Gravy expressed sympathy for Easterling’s predicament, he notably said they were just “friends.”

“We associate,” he said of his first date with Easterling. “She was sweet, man. We had a good time.”

Gravy has also apparently moved on to another internet-famous mother who has similarly been scorned by her husband — Ariel Fulmer, whose husband, Ned Fulmer, sparked outrage on social media after admitting he cheated on his wife with a workplace associate.