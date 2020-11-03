Dixie D’Amelio clarifies deleted Noah Beck break up Tweet - Dexerto

TikTok superstar Dixie D’Amelio has shut down rumors that she and fellow TikToker Noah Beck had split – rumors that she actually started herself with a now-deleted Tweet.

Dixie has moved on from her previous TikTok relationship with Griffin Johnson, and now dates his Sway House-mate Beck.

Their relationship is a source of constant intrigue for fans, especially given that both Johnson and Beck know each other and are (usually) friendly.

So, when Dixie randomly Tweeted “I’m single lol” on November 2, her fans immediately went into a frenzy. The Tweet was later deleted, but Instagram account TikTokRoom secured a screenshot.

With a Tweet like this, her fans can’t exactly be blamed for thinking the relationship was off. Her replies, both on Instagram and Twitter, were soon filled with questions about the situation.

To put everyone out of their confusion, Dixie, having deleted the Tweet, responded to a fan on Instagram, who had asked “wait did you and Noah actually break up?”

Dixie simply responded, “no never” — putting a swift end to the speculation before it got out of hand.

Why did Dixie D’Amelio say she was single?

It turns out, the reason for her seemingly out-of-the-blue Tweet announcing she was single, was actually just a joke, related to an upcoming video being released on Bryce Hall’s channel.

Before deleting her ‘single’ Tweet, Dixie responded to it herself, explaining: “Check out @BryceHall video on Wednesday lmaoo” – attached to an image of herself, Noah and Bryce.

So, it’s safe to say that Noah and Dixie are still a happy couple, but whatever went down in Bryce’s newest video should be a must-watch for any fans of the pair.

In her deleted Tweet, D’Amelio said the video would be out on Wednesday, November 4, so keep an eye out Bryce’s YouTube channel.