Dixie D’Amelio clarifies deleted Noah Beck break up Tweet - Dexerto

Dixie D’Amelio clarifies deleted Noah Beck break up Tweet

Published: 3/Nov/2020 11:40

by Calum Patterson
Dixie D'Amelio, Noah Beck and Bryce Hall
Twitter: Dixie D'Amelio

TikTok superstar Dixie D’Amelio has shut down rumors that she and fellow TikToker Noah Beck had split – rumors that she actually started herself with a now-deleted Tweet.

Dixie has moved on from her previous TikTok relationship with Griffin Johnson, and now dates his Sway House-mate Beck.

Their relationship is a source of constant intrigue for fans, especially given that both Johnson and Beck know each other and are (usually) friendly.

So, when Dixie randomly Tweeted “I’m single lol” on November 2, her fans immediately went into a frenzy. The Tweet was later deleted, but Instagram account TikTokRoom secured a screenshot.

Dixie DAmelion tweets

With a Tweet like this, her fans can’t exactly be blamed for thinking the relationship was off. Her replies, both on Instagram and Twitter, were soon filled with questions about the situation.

To put everyone out of their confusion, Dixie, having deleted the Tweet, responded to a fan on Instagram, who had asked “wait did you and Noah actually break up?”

Dixie simply responded, “no never” — putting a swift end to the speculation before it got out of hand.

Dixie D'Amelio responds on Instagram

Why did Dixie D’Amelio say she was single?

It turns out, the reason for her seemingly out-of-the-blue Tweet announcing she was single, was actually just a joke, related to an upcoming video being released on Bryce Hall’s channel.

Before deleting her ‘single’ Tweet, Dixie responded to it herself, explaining: “Check out @BryceHall video on Wednesday lmaoo” – attached to an image of herself, Noah and Bryce.

Dixie D'Amelio bryce hall tweet

So, it’s safe to say that Noah and Dixie are still a happy couple, but whatever went down in Bryce’s newest video should be a must-watch for any fans of the pair.

In her deleted Tweet, D’Amelio said the video would be out on Wednesday, November 4, so keep an eye out Bryce’s YouTube channel.

Cars

Adapt reveals FaZe Clan-themed 2020 Nissan GTR

Published: 3/Nov/2020 9:55 Updated: 3/Nov/2020 10:52

by Marco Rizzo
FaZe adapt next to his new custom GTR
Youtube: FaZe Adapt

Alexander Hamilton ‘FaZe Adapt’ Prynkiewicz showed off his incredible Nissan GTR custom in a YouTube video, and stunned fans with how impressive it looks.

Adapt is a YouTuber and Director for popular esports and entertainment organization FaZe Clan. The 22-year-old started producing YouTube videos in 2011 and while he might have strayed away from his gaming roots, focusing on vlogs and reaction videos, his content remains as popular as ever.

The customizations were performed by West Coast Customs, a legendary establishment embedded into popular culture after appearing in shows such as ‘Pimp my Ride’ and ‘Street Customs’ until the late 2000s. 

WCC simultaneously published a video on their YouTube channel, where you can see the process behind the customisation of the sports car. The video starts two months earlier with Adapt being shown computer models of the product, before moving into the process of stripping the car and reskinning. 

We see how the car was refitted with a new red and gold look, or “shiny red,” as Ricegum amusingly calls it in the video. Adapt’s reaction to seeing the finished vehicle in person for the first time says it all really – it’s an insane-looking car. 

The pièce de résistance, without a doubt, are the FaZe-Themed tyre-rims, which not only fit the colours but also keep it in line with the young YouTuber’s brand.  

Worthy of note of course, are the incredible handmade red and black seat covers in the interior of the car, which we see the progress on the company’s video.

The various hype and enthusiastic reactions from members of the FaZe house perfectly reflected Adapt’s  feelings when seeing the car for the first time, an immediate hit.

The only moderate comments about the car’s looks came from FaZe Rain, but he was ultimately happy for his friend receiving a great-looking car, although not as fast as his Tesla. 

At the end of the video, Adapt announced that his Range Rover will also be getting the same makeover treatment as his high-performance vehicle.