Jake Paul announces official date for next fight

YouTube star-turned-pro boxer Jake Paul has officially revealed that he’s taking on another fight, as announced in a “huge” broadcast on January 20 — and he wants his fellow content creators on the undercard.

Yesterday, Jake Paul revealed in a tweet that he had a big announcement coming up for his fans, which would be broadcasted officially via Triller.

The day is finally here, and Paul has disclosed that he’s already set for an upcoming bout, and even gave his fans an official date for the fight.

Who is Jake Paul fighting next?

Unfortunately, the YouTuber didn’t drop any names, leaving many in the dark as to who he could be facing off against.

However, Paul has made a wealth of enemies in professional fighting circles since his 2nd round KO over Nate Robinson in November of last year, including the likes of MMA artists Dillon Danis, Ben Askren, and even Conor McGregor.

In fact, Askren accepted Paul’s challenge when the YouTuber called him out via social media, although things have been especially quiet on that forefront for some time afterwards.

Damn Conor… the whole world is starting to realize it… @TheNotoriousMMA pic.twitter.com/dx6bJu7Qqk — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) January 20, 2021

Thus far, there’s no telling who Paul will fight next, although many fans are anxious for him to take on a professional fighter in wake of his multiple victories over celebs and fellow influencers.

When is Jake Paul’s next fight?

Although Jake initially claimed in his announcement that the fight would take place on April 10, it seems that he will instead be throwing down in the boxing ring again on April 17, 2021 — a little under three months away.

This fight will come just two months after Logan Paul’s upcoming exhibition against Floyd Mayweather, already proving 2021 to be a fairly busy month for the brothers.

Jake Paul's announcement pic.twitter.com/FG85vWfpLb — SUNNY | STREAM PARK SOUTH FREESTYLE (@jakepaulsive) January 20, 2021

As for the event itself, Jake was keen to have other influencers on the undercard. Many fans have expressed hopes for Slim and Deji to make an appearance — two YouTubers who have already fought in live streamed boxing matches, previously.

Read More: Twitch streamer mortified after showing search history

That’s not all; Paul also teased that rapper Snoop Dogg will be making an appearance on the mic, making this a truly star-studded affair.

Where to watch Jake Paul’s next fight?

The fight appears to be available to watch via Triller, exclusively, so make sure to set up your account if you want to tune into the action.

Paul is hoping to create the “biggest pay-per-view ever” — but with no opponent yet announced, there’s no telling if his dream will come true in a few month’s time.