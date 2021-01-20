Logo
Jake Paul announces official date for next fight

Published: 20/Jan/2021 21:08 Updated: 20/Jan/2021 23:58

by Virginia Glaze
YouTube star-turned-pro boxer Jake Paul has officially revealed that he’s taking on another fight, as announced in a “huge” broadcast on January 20 — and he wants his fellow content creators on the undercard.

Yesterday, Jake Paul revealed in a tweet that he had a big announcement coming up for his fans, which would be broadcasted officially via Triller.

The day is finally here, and Paul has disclosed that he’s already set for an upcoming bout, and even gave his fans an official date for the fight.

Who is Jake Paul fighting next?

Unfortunately, the YouTuber didn’t drop any names, leaving many in the dark as to who he could be facing off against.

However, Paul has made a wealth of enemies in professional fighting circles since his 2nd round KO over Nate Robinson in November of last year, including the likes of MMA artists Dillon Danis, Ben Askren, and even Conor McGregor.

In fact, Askren accepted Paul’s challenge when the YouTuber called him out via social media, although things have been especially quiet on that forefront for some time afterwards.

Thus far, there’s no telling who Paul will fight next, although many fans are anxious for him to take on a professional fighter in wake of his multiple victories over celebs and fellow influencers.

When is Jake Paul’s next fight?

Although Jake initially claimed in his announcement that the fight would take place on April 10, it seems that he will instead be throwing down in the boxing ring again on April 17, 2021 — a little under three months away.

This fight will come just two months after Logan Paul’s upcoming exhibition against Floyd Mayweather, already proving 2021 to be a fairly busy month for the brothers.

As for the event itself, Jake was keen to have other influencers on the undercard. Many fans have expressed hopes for Slim and Deji to make an appearance — two YouTubers who have already fought in live streamed boxing matches, previously.

That’s not all; Paul also teased that rapper Snoop Dogg will be making an appearance on the mic, making this a truly star-studded affair.

Where to watch Jake Paul’s next fight?

The fight appears to be available to watch via Triller, exclusively, so make sure to set up your account if you want to tune into the action.

Paul is hoping to create the “biggest pay-per-view ever” — but with no opponent yet announced, there’s no telling if his dream will come true in a few month’s time.

TommyInnit hits major Twitch milestone with over 650k viewers for Dream SMP finale

Published: 20/Jan/2021 23:45

by Alan Bernal
An epic conclusion for TommyInnit main quest in the Dream SMP Minecraft server lit up Twitch like few streams have before, earning the UK personality a spot in the top broadcasts of all time.

It was a long time coming for Tommy, starting out the stream reminiscing about all of the Minecraft shenanigans he was a part of since he joined YouTuber Dream’s custom server in July 2020.

He titled his stream ‘The Dream SMP Finale’ and that was more than enough to generate an insane amount of hype that quickly saw his sub-two hour broadcast garner hundreds of thousands of viewers.

The Disc Saga came to a close with a shocking revelation, but not before Tommy put his name in the annals of Twitch lore. Everyone must have taken notice, since his viewer count easily eclipsed 100,000 in no time at all.

tommyinnit dream smp twitch record
Tommyinnit Twitch
TommyInnit easily blew by 500,000 viewers during his Dream SMP Minecraft Twitch stream.

From there the digital counter just kept climbing, eventually peaking at around 650,000 concurrent viewers for the content creator.

That gives the YouTuber the third highest concurrent viewer stream on Twitch, only trailing Grefg who peaked at 660,000 viewers in early December 2020 during the Fortnite Galactus event, just to demolish that mark a month later on January 11 by reaching 2.5 million viewers.

Even if we include company channels that usually host events, TommyInnit’s January 20 stream still places 6th on the all-time highest peak viewers list on Twitch ahead of Ninja (8th), Ibai (10th), shroud (12th), and more, according to TwitchTracker.

The Minecraft community showed up for Tommy on his big day as well as people who were tuning in to see the main man of the server, Dream, come alive (and then die, just to be imprisoned).

For those who were in the ‘know,’ Tommy’s latest stream was the culmination of months on end journeying across the SMP server and its cast of colorful characters, with many wanting to tune in to see it live.

And Tommy didn’t discount the possibility of returning to the server soon. So who knows, maybe this won’t be the last time that TommyInnit puts up wild numbers on Twitch for his Minecraft antics.