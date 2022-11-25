Destiny reveals he could finally be getting unbanned on Twitch & Twitter

Lawrence is a writer based in New York City covering entertainment and games for Dexerto focusing on Hearthstone, World of Warcraft, NBA 2K, and any indie game he can review. You can contact Lawrence at lawrence.scotti@dexerto.com

YouTube streamer Steven ‘Destiny’ Bonnell revealed that he could be unbanned on both Twitch & Twitter soon after he formally appealed his Twitch ban and reached out to his connections to get his Twitter back.

Destiny was permanently banned from Twitch back on October 7, 2021, after he revealed a leaked list of streamers who apparently are unbannable at Twitch.

The 33-year-old political debater has also been serving a years-long suspension from Twitter for violating their community guidelines, leaving the list of social media platforms to exist on at a very short list.

Since then, he’s stuck to streaming and uploading on YouTube. However, that soon may change.

Destiny could return to Twitch & Twitter

Bonnell revealed on November 23 that he has appealed his Twitch ban, and is currently waiting to see how the situation plays out. While it could eventually lead to getting his account back, nothing is certain yet.

He’s also exercised his option to get his original verified Twitter account back. He claims he reached out to Lex Fridman, who has the ear of the company’s CEO Elon Musk, to allow him back on the platform.

As Twitter has slowly unbanned tons of users on the platform, it’s more likely that his Twitter is restored sooner rather than later.

“I think I am getting unbanned. I must be,” he said. Destiny pointed to a handful of creators that have smaller platforms than him that are getting unbanned.

Although nothing is certain yet, Destiny seems optimistic he will be getting both his accounts back where he had hundreds of thousands of followers.

However, his fate has yet to be decided by the Twitch & Twitter council which shall determine his fate.

