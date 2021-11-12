David Dobrik slaps assistant so hard she bleeds in viral TikTok bet gone wrong

Popular YouTube sensation David Dobrik has gone viral on TikTok for all the wrong reasons after brutally slapping his assistant for purposing a wager that would forbid him from seeing Spider-Man: No Way Home.

David Dobrik is one of the internet’s biggest influencers with millions of followers on Twitter, YouTube, TikTok and Instagram.

As such, he’s amassed quite the fortune, but that hasn’t prevented him from still having quite a few controversial moments, the latest of which involving his assistant Natalie Mariduena.

Let’s just say, don’t come between Dobrik and Spider-Man unless you want to end up with a bloody face.

David Dobrik makes assistant bleed over Spider-Man TikTok bet

In a viral clip uploaded on November 11, Dobrik along with Natalie were playing a game where each player would take turns trying to throw a marker into a glass a few feet away.

Before throwing the marker, the person whose turn it was would propose a bet. If it went in, the bet would need to be fulfilled. Seems simple and fair enough, right? Well…

When it was his turn, David wagered that if he could make the shot, Natalie would be forced to work for free for a week. While it’s unclear if he actually intended to make her go through with such a stipulation is unclear, but he ended up missing the shot regardless.

To follow this up, Natalie proposed that if she land the marker in the glass, David wouldn’t be able to see Spider-Man: No Way Home the day it comes out.

Before she could even make the toss, David smacked her right in the face, stopping the shot, but also causing her to bleed, potentially because of her glasses.

“You f**king psycho!” she laughed as Dobrik bowed down in an apologetic position.

“I’m so sorry,” he said as Natalie turned the camera on herself, showing her bloody face. “I was trying to hit the marker!”

“Yeah, really, you went ‘boom’ right into my f**king forehead!” she blasted, pretending to fall down again. “You’re not seeing that movie.”

Luckily, she was unhurt by the whole bloody fiasco and remained in good spirits. The TikTok clip, however, has amassed over 1.3M views at the time of posting, with users applauding Natalie for having a good attitude.