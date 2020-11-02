 David Dobrik gives up on home aquarium after learning of crazy costs - Dexerto
David Dobrik gives up on home aquarium after learning of crazy costs

Published: 2/Nov/2020 11:26 Updated: 2/Nov/2020 12:02

by Jacob Hale
Instagram: daviddobrik / Unsplash: TimBMotivv

David Dobrik

YouTube sensation David Dobrik has revealed his desire to get a home aquarium in his new mansion — but had to give up hope after learning of the crazy costs involved.

In August, Dobrik bought an incredible $9.5 million mansion in the hills of Los Angeles, somehow even bigger and better than his current home, though it doesn’t seem like he’s moved into it yet based on the video he recently filmed with Borat.

There may be a valid reason for the delay in Dobrik’s move. Besides the ongoing global health situation, he may be waiting to get the house built to perfection, including an aquarium.

During an episode of the VIEWS podcast, David revealed his plans for the aquarium, which was priced up at around half a million dollars — not including the massive monthly maintenance fees.

Realtor.com
Dobrik’s new house is already insane enough, but an aquarium would take it up a level.

At the very start of the podcast, David explained that he recently visited a home that had a huge aquarium in it and was instantly inspired, seeking out a similar option for his new home.

So, as any rich early-20s YouTube star would, he immediately sought out someone to price up what he wanted, and was mindblown by the cost.

For a full floor-to-ceiling aquarium in his new home, including plenty of exotic fish (the idea of keeping an octopus even coming up), David said the man he spoke to laughed at him before revealing the ludicrous $500,000 cost, plus an extra $4-5k monthly maintenance cost to clean the tank.

Timestamp 0:22

Prior to finding out, David said he expected the aquarium would cost around $85,000, which would probably be an acceptable price for him, but admits defeat at the huge cost he’s actually given.

He did, though, say that the fish are “pretty cheap,” at around $10,000, and it’s mainly actually the installation of the aquarium that would be the real cost.

Needless to say, David gave up on that dream pretty quickly — though maybe we’ll see him with a slightly smaller, less expensive aquarium when he starts creating content in the new house.

Viral cheese fondue fail guy tries fountain again & people are delighted

Published: 2/Nov/2020 12:00

by Georgina Smith
Tasty Hoon poses next to successful cheese fondue
YouTube: Tasty Hoon

In a joyful turn of events, the mukbang YouTuber who had a rather unfortunate incident with a fondue machine gone haywire, has finally got his cheese fountain working perfectly, much to the internet’s delight.

YouTuber Tasty Hoon has just recently got started on his mukbang YouTube channel, a style of eating show originating from Korea that sees streamers and YouTubers eat huge amounts of delicious looking food on camera.

However, disaster struck for Hoon just three videos in when he attempted to make a cheese fondue fountain to dip his fried chicken in. The cheese was much too thick, and the fountain started literally falling apart before his eyes, thick globs of cheese being whipped around at frightening speeds, landing across the room.

Topic starts at 1:01

The stunned YouTuber kept carried on with the show nonetheless, wrapping his chicken in the blanket-like cheese that he’d picked up from the table.

The clip promptly went viral, one of its most popular tweets receiving over 430,000 likes and counting. In the comments of his previous video Hoon announced he would give the fountain and another try, and on that he delivered.

This time the cheese he melted was a lot thinner in consistency, and looked a little more promising. But that didn’t stop Hoon from flinching when he hit the on-switch, totally unable to anticipate what the results would be. To his absolute delight the fondue worked perfectly, and that made the delicious-looking cheese-covered fried chicken a lot more rewarding.

Topic starts at 6:40

And the internet was just as delighted as Hoon, sharing their congratulations on the success across social media. One Twitter user expressed how much they loved “the joy on his face. I love this man and his cheese fountain.”

Another user commented on the perfectly cyclical story of the failure and success of the mukbanger’s cheese fountain, calling it a “mistakes into miracles” story.

Tasty Hoon’s viral success has had people falling in love with the mukbanger’s hilarious personality, and it may well give him the push to try other ambitious food experiments, hopefully with some more hilarious moments along the way.