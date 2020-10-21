 David Dobrik’s vlog returns as Borat smashes up his Tesla - Dexerto
David Dobrik’s vlog returns as Borat smashes up his Tesla

Published: 21/Oct/2020 23:09

by Theo Salaun
David Dobrik

In a crossover nobody saw coming, David Dobrik united with Sacha Baron Cohen to film a surprise return vlog in which Borat visited the Vlog Squad founder for a day full of outlandish behavior and Los Angeles culture shocks.

With Borat, nothing is surreptitious and the iconic Kazakh filmmaker’s entrance to Dobrik’s newest vlog was no exception. Rolling into the estate in a large truck, much like the one popularized by traveling ice cream salesmen and postal workers, Borat’s driving proved to be as difficult to restrain as his unfiltered dialogue.

Fewer than 30 seconds into the highly anticipated return vlog, the legendary, mustachioed auteur had smashed through the YouTuber’s Tesla’s door. But, as one would expect from this collision of content creators, the expensive vehicle’s mutilation was not the last of the vlog’s material casualties. 

It’s about a six-minute video in total but filled to the brim with obnoxious content for a tremendous resumption of content following a significant hiatus in which Dobrik didn’t post a real video for over five months.

The original Borat film came out in 2006 and, 14 years later, the Kazakh reporter returns with a sequel scheduled for October 23, 2020. In the first movie, he was popularly infatuated with an American entertainment icon, Pamela Anderson.

Now, it appears that he has become interested in another media superstar: David Dobrik. Or, as Borat calls him: “Dubrovnik.”

Although things started off poorly, with a first impression marked by a smashed vehicle, Borat quickly tried to remedy the new relationship by making an effort to fix the $150,000 car before settling on presenting gifts. Among those gifts, a variety of raw meats offered from a small, leather duffle bag, Dobrik and friends seemed most intrigued by the pangolin.

Unlike the gift seen in promos for the Borat sequel, Dobrik was offered a selection of raw, exotic meats.

Things then proceeded pleasantly, aside from a close call involving a female friend of the channel and some perhaps unsavory assumptions from Borat. But, with that shower jump scare narrowly avoided, the group moved on to the Los Angeles streets for a surprisingly wholesome guided tour.

At one point, the gray-suited character was excited by seeing someone in a mouse costume, prompting David to explain that “it’s Minnie Mouse!” Unsurprisingly, he quickly shut down what he believed are lies from his new tour guide: “No, it is big.”

After such a long period away from producing vlogs, this was quite the return, albeit a costly one. Still, despite ruining Dobrik’s Tesla and his gumball machine, the exchange of cultures was ultimately a jovial one and continued proof that crossover content is quality content. 

Baby Shark set to overtake Despacito as YouTube’s most viewed video

Published: 21/Oct/2020 21:33

by Virginia Glaze
As the net’s most popular video-sharing platform, YouTube boasts a significant amount of record-breaking releases — but one of its most-viewed videos could upend a major streak on the site that has lasted for quite some time.

Despacito — the music video for Daddy Yankee and Luis Fonsi’s viral song of the same name — has reigned as YouTube’s most-viewed video since 2017, becoming the first video to reach three billion views in August of that year.

Since then, it has stayed at the top of YouTube’s most-viewed videos list at seven billion views, having become somewhat of a meme and an all-around easy listening experience for speakers of any language.

However, it seems that Despacito’s reign as YouTube’s top-viewed upload could be coming to an end in the near future, as another viral sensation is quickly creeping up behind — and it goes by the name ‘Baby Shark.’

Although the Baby Shark song has been around since before YouTube was even created, it surprisingly surged to popularity in the past few years after being uploaded by South Korean YouTube channel ‘Pinkfong’ in 2016.

While the initial video for the song — also made by Pinkfong — was uploaded in 2015, the Baby Shark Dance has become somewhat of a cultural phenomenon, with many parents around the globe becoming all-too familiar with the tune that drives kids wild.

Baby Shark Dance currently sits at 6.9 billion YouTube views, and could be set to reach or overtake Despacito at any moment — especially after YouTube star Mr Beast pointed it out on Twitter.

Baby Shark isn’t just breaking records on YouTube; the song also made it into the Billboard Hot 100 in 2019, breaking out at number 32 thanks to a 2013 change that took online viewership of songs into account.

Considering the song’s popularity among children, it doesn’t come as too big of a surprise that it might topple Despacito’s long-standing rule on YouTube, hearkening back to an earlier time when PewDiePie fought against T-Series to gain the most subscribers for a single channel on the platform.