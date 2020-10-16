David Dobrik comes under fire after claiming he "hates nature" - Dexerto

YouTube star David Dobrik might be known for his charitable giveaways and wholesome content, but he’s coming under fire from critics after claiming he’s not a huge fan of being out in mother nature.

For those out of the loop, David Dobrik is one of YouTube’s most popular content creators, best known for giving away huge amounts of cash to fans and those in need (as well as holding contests with such prizes as Teslas).

Despite David’s philanthropic nature, it seems that the vlogger is coming under fire from commenters online, who are upset at a statement he made during an episode of his ‘VIEWS’ podcast with fellow YouTuber Jason Nash.

In the episode, Dobrik goes on a long spiel about why he “hates nature,” explaining that roughing it in the outdoors just isn’t for him.

“I cannot describe to you how much I f***ing hate nature,” Dobrik began. “I never knew I could be so angry at something. I was hiking in the mountains, and everybody I saw, I was just getting angry at. I was like, ‘Why are you here?’ I was so mad!”

“It feels so wrong, because everybody loves nature,” he continued. “…what is so cool about something that’s been there… for millions of years! What is so cool about that? …it feels like everything I’ve worked for has been erased. I’m stuck with the dirt and the grass and the leaves.”

(Topic begins at 4:20)

Unsurprisingly, Dobrik was promptly assailed by angry commenters who took issue with his opinions on the world around him — more specifically, on his “annoyed” attitude about something as mundane as nature.

“I don’t justify it, but now I understand the hate that you get for being so closed-minded and kind of a d**k to your friends or the planet,” one listener wrote. “I know that you have done great things like charities and donations. But DUDE, grow up a bit, you live in a bubble.”

“I thought David was cool until he said he doesn’t appreciate nature,” another chimed in. “Like what?”

While this is far from the first time Dobrik has faced backlash from his fanbase, it seems that his attitude in his recent podcast episodes are starting to turn some listeners off from the fandom.