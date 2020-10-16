 David Dobrik comes under fire after claiming he "hates nature" - Dexerto
David Dobrik comes under fire after claiming he “hates nature”

Published: 16/Oct/2020 23:58

by Virginia Glaze
YouTube: New Views Podcast Highlights

David Dobrik

YouTube star David Dobrik might be known for his charitable giveaways and wholesome content, but he’s coming under fire from critics after claiming he’s not a huge fan of being out in mother nature.

For those out of the loop, David Dobrik is one of YouTube’s most popular content creators, best known for giving away huge amounts of cash to fans and those in need (as well as holding contests with such prizes as Teslas).

Despite David’s philanthropic nature, it seems that the vlogger is coming under fire from commenters online, who are upset at a statement he made during an episode of his ‘VIEWS’ podcast with fellow YouTuber Jason Nash.

In the episode, Dobrik goes on a long spiel about why he “hates nature,” explaining that roughing it in the outdoors just isn’t for him.

Congrats Dreamers!! They cant get rid of us yet!!!

“I cannot describe to you how much I f***ing hate nature,” Dobrik began. “I never knew I could be so angry at something. I was hiking in the mountains, and everybody I saw, I was just getting angry at. I was like, ‘Why are you here?’ I was so mad!”

“It feels so wrong, because everybody loves nature,” he continued. “…what is so cool about something that’s been there… for millions of years! What is so cool about that? …it feels like everything I’ve worked for has been erased. I’m stuck with the dirt and the grass and the leaves.”

(Topic begins at 4:20)

Unsurprisingly, Dobrik was promptly assailed by angry commenters who took issue with his opinions on the world around him — more specifically, on his “annoyed” attitude about something as mundane as nature.

“I don’t justify it, but now I understand the hate that you get for being so closed-minded and kind of a d**k to your friends or the planet,” one listener wrote. “I know that you have done great things like charities and donations. But DUDE, grow up a bit, you live in a bubble.”

Commenters hit out at Dobrik's nature comments.

“I thought David was cool until he said he doesn’t appreciate nature,” another chimed in. “Like what?”

While this is far from the first time Dobrik has faced backlash from his fanbase, it seems that his attitude in his recent podcast episodes are starting to turn some listeners off from the fandom.

Charli & Dixie D’Amelio reveal why they get “freaked out” by paparazzi

Published: 16/Oct/2020 23:18

by Virginia Glaze
Charli and Dixie speak to the camera during a video.
YouTube: Cosmopolitan

Charli D'Amelio Dixie D'Amelio

Charli and Dixie D’Amelio are two of TikTok’s biggest stars — but just because they’re at the height of social media fame doesn’t mean they’re prepared for everything that stardom brings, as they revealed during a recent podcast episode.

Charli D’Amelio is currently reigning as TikTok’s undisputed queen, boasting over 93 million followers on the app — more than anyone else who has ever used platform.

She and sister Dixie have become the veritable posterchildren for the popular video application, and have scored everything from major record deals to their own drink at Dunkin’ Donuts, between the two of them.

Considering their celebrity status, it comes as little surprise that they and other TikTokers are being assailed by paparazzi at every turn, which anyone can see with a quick look at Instagram tea pages and photographer YouTube channels.

Although it might seem like a normal part of celebrity life, Charli and Dixie aren’t huge fans of the paparazzi, as told during an October 15 episode of their podcast, ‘2 Chix.’

During the episode, Charli called out these photographers, calling it “weird” that someone would film her eating at a restaurant.

“A lot of the time, their intention is to be like, ‘Let’s see if we can get them to say something that they didn’t want to say, or that they’re gonna regret,’” Charli said. “When it’s happening, there’s so many flashing lights and so many people. It gets really, really stressful sometimes.”

“You don’t want to say the wrong thing, because it’s going to get taken out of context, or you’re going to be looked at as rude,” she continued. “But if you say, ‘Hey I don’t want to answer any questions,’ you get the whole, ‘Oh, she thinks she’s a celebrity, she’s so rude.’”

Big sis Dixie even revealed that she’d had a breakdown while playing cards with her family because there was “too much going on,” with everyone speaking at once “freaking her out” — similar to being crowded by the paparazzi, in her opinion.

“I never even watch the videos [from paparazzi], because I’m afraid of what I’m going to say,” Dixie admitted.

(Topic begins at 11:30)

This isn’t the first time TikTokers have hit back at the paps; Nessa Barrett similarly hit out at a photographer who filmed her crying during dinner, upset that such a vulnerable moment was shown to the entire world without her consent.

The rise of social media stars in the world of traditional celebrities continues to bring up the topic of privacy as more and more influencers break into the mainstream space.