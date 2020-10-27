Twitch streamer fails miserably trying to help a thirsty dog - Dexerto

Dogs are adorable intelligent animals, but any owner of a pup knows that they can also be especially dumb – and hilarious.

When IRL Twitch streamer CookSux saw a chained up dog while walking around Gyeongsan, South Korea, he wanted to help. Except, it turned out to be a huge failure.

Out of the goodness of his heart on a sunny day, this streamer decided to put the last of his water from his bottle into the dog’s bowl.

Initially, it seemed as though the dog wanted food or water as it held its bowl in its mouth and wagged its tail as the streamer approached. The dog kept pacing back and forth, as CookSux said to viewers he thought it was afraid of the lawnmower.

At first, the streamer tried to pour the water into its mouth, while the dog seemed to lap it up but seemed more interested in other things.

Cooksux decided to give the dog a little treat instead, despite viewers in the comments telling him to pour the water in the bowl.

But the dog didn’t seem to want a snack either, continuing to pace around with the bowl as the streamer shouted “You dummy!” and threw little bits of food at the ground so he could eat.

However, clearly this dog was feeling more playful than thirsty. As soon as CookSux was able to pour water into the bowl, the dog immediately flipped it over with its paw, grabbed the whole thing with its mouth, and carried it around like a brand new toy.

Defeated and frustrated, CookSux stared at the camera holding the empty water bottle, before shouting at the viewers saying “You don’t know what to do with these dogs, you don’t know sh*it.”

At the time of writing the Twitch clip now has more than 19,000 views, more than double the views of the original stream.