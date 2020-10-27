 Twitch streamer fails miserably trying to help a thirsty dog - Dexerto
Twitch streamer fails miserably trying to help a thirsty dog

Published: 27/Oct/2020 15:49

by Alice Hearing
IRL Twitch streamer CookSux fail
Twitch: CookSux

Dogs are adorable intelligent animals, but any owner of a pup knows that they can also be especially dumb – and hilarious.

When IRL Twitch streamer CookSux saw a chained up dog while walking around Gyeongsan, South Korea, he wanted to help. Except, it turned out to be a huge failure.

Out of the goodness of his heart on a sunny day, this streamer decided to put the last of his water from his bottle into the dog’s bowl.

Initially, it seemed as though the dog wanted food or water as it held its bowl in its mouth and wagged its tail as the streamer approached. The dog kept pacing back and forth, as CookSux said to viewers he thought it was afraid of the lawnmower.

Twitch streamer cooksux instagram
Instagram: CookSux
CookSux couldn’t believe it when the dog tipped the bowl over

At first, the streamer tried to pour the water into its mouth, while the dog seemed to lap it up but seemed more interested in other things.

Cooksux decided to give the dog a little treat instead, despite viewers in the comments telling him to pour the water in the bowl.

But the dog didn’t seem to want a snack either, continuing to pace around with the bowl as the streamer shouted “You dummy!” and threw little bits of food at the ground so he could eat.

However, clearly this dog was feeling more playful than thirsty. As soon as CookSux was able to pour water into the bowl, the dog immediately flipped it over with its paw, grabbed the whole thing with its mouth, and carried it around like a brand new toy.

Defeated and frustrated, CookSux stared at the camera holding the empty water bottle, before shouting at the viewers saying “You don’t know what to do with these dogs, you don’t know sh*it.”

At the time of writing the Twitch clip now has more than 19,000 views, more than double the views of the original stream.

DragonForce’s Herman Li banned from Twitch amid DMCA drama

Published: 27/Oct/2020 13:36 Updated: 27/Oct/2020 13:50

by Lauren Bergin
Herman Li Ban
Twitch: HermanLi

Popular music streamer and DragonForce guitarist Herman Li has had his Twitch account banned on October 27, with the reason still unknown.

In a shock move, Twitch has suspended popular musician Herman Li from streaming on the platform, which he uses to provide insight into the life of professional musicians, as well as to shred his guitar like the metal God that he is.

Known for being the lead guitarist of Grammy-winning heavy rock group DragonForce – the masterminds behind the infamous ‘Through the Fire and Flames’ that dominated every Guitar Hero players’ childhood, Li has been praised over the years for his musical talents.

The guitarist has become somewhat of an icon on the platform, so it shocked fans to see his channel was no longer available.

Twitch/Hermanli
Li has become not only a DragonForce icon, but a Twitch one too.

Is this a DMCA ban?

At the time of writing, the reason for Li’s ban is unknown. Twitch does not comment on moderation decisions as a matter of privacy.

Speculation though, is that the artist has been banned as part of the new wave of DMCA strikes that have been sweeping across Twitch. As a musical streamer, DMCA makes the lives of musicians particularly difficult. Many have and may be banned in the future due to these new regulations – even if they are playing their own music.

In April, Li was livid as Universal muted his music on YouTube.

  • Read More: Reckful’s history Twitch VODs to be preserved amid DMCA threat

Neither Li nor Twitch have elaborated on why the ban has taken place. No matter the reason though, this news comes will come as a shock to both Li and his fans, especially when he addressed the Twitch ban situation directly on stream back in June, reassuring other streamers that using his band’s music would not result in a DMCA strike.

Li stated that: “We know all these crazy things are happening on Twitch, people getting banned, people getting taken down, DMCA, I can tell you, you can play any song from the latest DragonForce album, Extreme Power Metal, and you will not get a strike. I assure you, you will be ok. Because we are very good friends with our people from the record label, who also love Twitch, so you will not have a problem.”

We will update this story if more details on the reason behind Li’s suspension become clear.