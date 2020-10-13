 Josh Richards slams influencers who use the Sway House for clout points - Dexerto
Josh Richards slams influencers who use the Sway House for clout points

Published: 13/Oct/2020 19:28 Updated: 13/Oct/2020 19:58

by Virginia Glaze
Josh Richards speaks to the camera wearing a dark hoodie.
YouTube: Josh Richards

Josh Richards is one of TikTok’s most popular content creators and an integral part of the Sway House — a group that he’s not too pleased is being used for clout by other influencers looking to get a leg up in the industry.

Josh Richards, who boasts over 22 million followers on TikTok (in no small part due to showing off his abs in every other video), feels that some creators are taking advantage of the Sway House’s kindness to grow their own platforms and split.

Richards spoke on the situation during an episode of Barstool Sports’ ‘BFFs’ podcast on October 13, claiming that he had at first wanted to help other creators get started by giving them a boost.

“I knew how to pump out a million videos back to back,” he explained. “And I’d do five a day. And then I would see these other kids who were starting to blow up, and I was like, ‘Okay, if I give them a little bit of direction, they could be huge.’”

However, co-host Dave Portnoy noted that sometimes these kinds of relationships can go south — a sentiment that Richards agreed with, sharing his own experiences with stars just trying to use the Sway House.

“There’s so many people that come to us, and they’ll start filming at our house,” he continued. “I think we’ve gotten better at not letting this happen, but they would just use us for videos. They would sleep over, they would always be like, ‘Get in our videos!’”

“The thing that sucks about that is that you don’t really know who’s out to get you anymore and then who’s just really trying to be there, be your homie and just vibe with you,” he added. “That really sucks.”

Richards isn’t the first internet star to make such claims, by far; YouTuber Jake Paul has also infamously accused other creators of using Team 10 to blow up and subsequently “act like they don’t know nobody,” leading to quite a bit of drama in his own realm.

While Richards’ statement has yet to be called out by other TikTokers, it’s not hard to believe that someone would try to piggyback off of someone else’s success in the age of social media fame.

Mr Beast reveals $300k Creator Games 2 ft. Charli D’Amelio, Ninja, more

Published: 13/Oct/2020 19:52 Updated: 13/Oct/2020 19:53

by Alan Bernal
Mr Beast

Charli D'Amelio Mr Beast Ninja

Mr Beast has announced The Creator Games 2 that will put internet personalities like Charli D’Amelio, Ninja, MKBHD, and more, to the ultimate test of wits where the winner will get $300,000 to giveaway to their fans.

Of course, the biggest prize for the YouTubers will be the title of “Smartest Creator in the World.” Though it doesn’t look like the winner of yesteryear’s Rock, Paper, Scissors mashup event, Matthew ‘Nadeshot’ Haag, will be returning to defend his title.

This means that there’s going to be a new champion of The Creator Games to crown. Though the contestants shouldn’t expect the same format as last year.

Instead, Mr Beast is going to change the competition with a “Wheel of Games” that will pick every matchups game.

When is The Creators Games 2?

The $300k event will pit some of the biggest personalities for the second round of the Games.

Mr Beast is going to go live for The Creators Games 2 on Saturday, October 17 at 2:00 PM PST / 5:00 PM EST on his YouTube channel.

Who is in The Creator Games 2?

Mr Beast invited 24 creators split into two different brackets, and the gamemaster already revealed the first round of matchups to look out for.

In Round 1 matchups:

  • Addison Rae v Ninja
  • KSI v Rosanna Pansino
  • Mark Rober v Gibi
  • Safiya Nygaard v Kwebbelkop
  • Charli & Dixie D’Amelio v Preston Arsement
  • Yes Theory v Bretman Rock
  • Typical Gamer v Lexi Rivera
  • Dream v Matpat & Steph
  • Alex Warren v Lazarbeam
  • Matt Stone v Marques Brownlee
  • Laurenzside v ZHC
  • Swoozie v Jaiden Animations

Needless to say, the tourney is stacked with some of the most popular faces on the internet today. Though there are fans who are already casting their predictions, it might be too early to call because of the unpredictability of the event.

There’s going to be a ton of twists and turns for competitors and fans alike to watch out for. The Wheel of Games will have challenges that range from “trivia to geography, spelling bees, and beyond.” Not only that, the fans will be able to vote an eliminated contestant in the late rounds of The Creator Games.

In 2019, the Games was one of the most-viewed YouTube Originals live events bringing in over 662,000 peak concurrent viewers and over 35 million views.

