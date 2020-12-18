 Sofia Vergara remakes viral dog TikTok trend and it's adorable - Dexerto
Sofia Vergara remakes viral dog TikTok trend and it’s adorable

Published: 18/Dec/2020 2:26

by Alan Bernal
Sofia Vergara / Tikatheiggy Instagram

Colombian-American actress Sofía Vergara recreated one of the most charming trends to grace TikTok’s viral video formats, and people are loving how well the Modern Family star put it all together.

Due to the global situation, it sounds like Vergara, 48, has been staying in place and mitigating her time out. You can tell because she showcased all of the outfits she couldn’t wear out in public in a similar fashion as Tika the Iggy, the viral Italian greyhound that’s been stealing hearts.

The tiny dog has been getting a lot of traction on TikTok for likewise caging her fashionista lifestyle during these times. A video of the pooch lamenting all of the things “(she) couldn’t wear” in 2020 exploded in popularity, garnering over 25 million views since December 29.

Not to be outdone, Vergara gave her rendition of the same format and it’s been sparking a ton of praise from Instagram’s community. In two days, it’s pulled in 2.7m views.

 

Vergara gives the #LoveItCouldntWearIt trend a relatable vibe that makes viewers hate to love the video, since there’s quite a few people in the same boat.

“I need a series of these please,” Modern Family co-star Sarah Hyland said in response to the video. Celebrities like Terry Crews, Jessica Alba, and more also loved her take on the trend.

The actress has been a hot figure in the fashion world long before she entered the U.S. limelight for her role in the ABC sitcom.

Many saw the remake of Tika’s clip as a perfect pairing of meme format and personality, and thousands have liked and commented about the post.

 

The canine has a few more videos about the woes of being shut in that Vergara could easily follow up with to hit a similar tune.

Tika has 560k followers on TikTok and about 348k on Instagram, and has been growing steadily since her viral video picked up speed.

Vergara’s 20.8 million followers on Instagram definitely enjoyed her post that mirrored Tika’s, and are waiting to see if the actress will come out with another version soon.

Logan Paul reveals heated FaceTime call with Floyd Mayweather

Published: 17/Dec/2020 21:49 Updated: 18/Dec/2020 0:57

by Virginia Glaze
Logan Paul shares FaceTime call with Floyd Mayweather
YouTube: Logan Paul / Fanmio

Logan Paul Logan Paul vs Floyd Mayweather

YouTube star Logan Paul has finally uploaded a video documenting his process in scoring an upcoming fight with Floyd Mayweather — which included a FaceTime call full of Grade A trash-talk.

Logan Paul has, once again, broken the internet after securing an exhibition match against the undefeated boxing pro Floyd Mayweather.

Set to face off in February 2021, these two giants are turning heads across the net in curiosity — but despite speculation to the contrary, it seems the beef between them could be the real deal according to their FaceTime call, which Paul revealed during a December 17 video.

The video itself told fans all about how Paul had tried to secure a fight with the 50-0 boxer, and even went to the extent of joining an online fan meet-and-greet to talk a little trash.

 

“You down to fight me?” Paul asked.

“If you’re a real fighter, yeah,” Mayweather replied. “The thing is, you know who I am, but I don’t know who you are.”

“What I want to do is create the biggest f**king fight the world has ever seen,” Paul continued — to which Floyd responded, “Without you I can do that.”

“You already know, this ain’t what you do,” Mayweather continued. “You play boxing, but I fight for real. You know that.”

(Topic begins at 2:13)

While Mayweather didn’t seem convinced that Paul could hold his own in the ring, a contract showed up on his desk a while later, after Paul had done his darnedest to goad the boxer into taking him on.

It’s true; Paul even bragged to paparazzi that he could beat Mayweather in a street fight, prompting a wave of backlash and speculation from the fighting world as to his chances against one of the world’s greatest boxers.

 

With little bro Jake Paul escalating a potential feud with UFC double champ Conor McGregor, it seems like the entire Paul family is charging full-speed ahead into the jaws of battle — and so far, it has put them at the center of the internet’s focus as they continue to vie for a legitimate spot in the fighting realm.