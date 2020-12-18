Logo
Entertainment

Perez Hilton explains why he’s banned from Facebook

Published: 18/Dec/2020 11:59

by Alice Hearing
Perez Hilton banned from Facebook
YouTube: Perez Hilton

Share

Perez Hilton has announced in a live stream on YouTube that he has been banned on Facebook, and that he will subsequently take a break from social media.

The tabloid journalist has been covering the escapades of celebrities on his self-titled blog site since 2004. While his site is still live – and, according to the ‘About’ section of the blog, amassing over 300 million views a month – Hilton has moved his reporting to social media platforms in recent years.

However, his intense criticism has come back to bite him and he was permanently banned from TikTok where he had gained 1.6 million followers.

In a nine-part video series posted to his second TikTok account, Hilton called upon internet royalty Charli D’Amelio for help in getting his account reinstated.

Perez was banned from TikTok
Twitter: Perez Hilton
Perez was recently banned from TikTok permanently

Hilton alleged that a TikTok representative informed him that he had violated “multiple community guidelines” through posting nudity and bullying other members of the app. He’d had public spats with some well-known names on TikTok including Claudia Conway and Charli D’Amelio herself.

Now, according to another long video uploaded to YouTube on December 17, he claims Facebook has also banned him from commenting and posting after he posted a link to an article from his website about a popular adult entertainment website.

Like he did with TikTok, Hilton claimed the ban was unwarranted, saying, “You cannot talk about mature things on social media anymore, the censorship is out of control.”

He also added that “Facebook didn’t even give me the opportunity to appeal their decision. They didn’t give me a way to reach out to them and say you made this decision in error.”

“You should be allowed to call out people for bad behavior,” he said, “and that is not bullying.”

While the ban is just 24 hours, he has said this means he’ll be starting a “social media detox” for a few days because “The universe keeps telling me to take it.” Hilton’s Twitter and YouTube accounts remain untouched by potential bans.

Entertainment

Joe Rogan praises Jake & Logan Paul as “legitimate tough guys”

Published: 18/Dec/2020 11:18

by Georgina Smith
Joe Rogan on his podcast next to image of Paul brothers in training gear

Share

Jake Paul Joe Rogan Logan Paul

Podcaster Joe Rogan has shared his thoughts on social media stars Jake and Logan Paul and their boxing skills, explaining that he sees the pair as “legitimate tough guys” contrary to some critics.

In the past few years, influencer boxing has risen in popularity, seeing stars like Joe Weller, Logan Paul, and KSI fighting it out for an audience of millions of live viewers, pulling in a huge amount of revenue.

The media attention the fights received promptly began to draw in huge name in pro-boxing, and recently Logan Paul was announced to be fighting Floyd Mayweather in February. Additionally, following Jake’s win against Nate Robinson in November, he has now revealed that he’s “dedicating his life” to defeating Conor McGregor.

Logan Paul vs Floyd Mayweather fight poster
Instagram: Fanmio
Floyd announced the fight between the pair on December 6.

The seemingly rather unlikely pairings have got people weighing in on whether the Paul brothers are really as capable as they make themselves out to be, or if these fights are all just for show.

Never one to shy away from hot topics, Joe Rogan had something to say about the two social media stars and their boxing ambitions in episode 1580 with Andrew Schulz, defending them against criticism.

Speaking on youngest brother Jake, Rogan said “dude, he’s good. So is his brother. We played a video of his brother wrestling Paulo Costa, his brother is f***ing legit. He’s a legit athlete,” referring to eldest brother Logan.

Topic starts at 28:54

He also spoke about the preconception of the brothers that they’re just YouTube pranksters at heart, explaining that he thinks they have genuine strength as fighters. “You’ve gotta give credit where credit is due. I know those guys like to troll. But Jake and his brother are legitimate tough guys.”

The comments come amid a huge wave of doubt from critics over whether Logan Paul has bitten off more than he can chew with his upcoming fight against Mayweather in February, but it certainly seems like Rogan believes the Paul brothers are stronger than many give them credit for.