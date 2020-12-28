Logo
Entertainment

D’Amelio family pledges to donate $300k winnings from Mr Beast’s Creator Games

Published: 28/Dec/2020 23:07

by Virginia Glaze
D'Amelios donating $300k to fans
YouTube: The D'Amelio Family

Share

Charli D'Amelio Dixie D'Amelio

TikTok queen Charli D’Amelio and her family have chosen to donate the $3,000 they received after winning YouTuber Mr Beast’s Creator Games back in October — a victory that led to major drama in the influencer community.

Charli D’Amelio is TikTok’s most-followed content creator, boasting over 104 million followers on the viral video app alongside sister Dixie and their parents, Heidi and Marc D’Amelio.

While the family is generally drama-free, they found themselves at the center of online controversy after winning Mr Beast’s Creator Games in October, scoring a jaw-dropping $300,000 for their fans in the process.

However, many critics accused the D’Amelio’s of cheating, referring to moments during the broadcast where Dixie appeared to be looking at her phone for answers to the Games’ trivia questions or claiming that the girls’ parents looked up the answers for them (who had initially not been invited to participate).

Now, nearly three months later, the D’Amelio’s have revealed what they plan to do with their huge winnings, as announced during a short video on December 28.

In the video, the TikTok royalty stated that they would be donating the cash directly to subscribers of their family YouTube channel over the course of January.

This means that, over the upcoming 30 days of January, one lucky subscriber of the D’Amelio Family will receive $10,000 each day — not a bad deal, right?

All fans need to do to score a chance at winning is to be subscribed to the D’Amelio Family YouTube channel. That’s it!

Despite the jaw-dropping amount of money coming to fans of the D’Amelio family very soon, they are still being met with heavy criticism online, with some accusing the D’Amelio’s of merely using this as a tax write-off to get in the pubic’s good graces.

The D’Amelio’s announcement likewise follows a huge blowup that occurred over the course of November, when both Dixie and Charli were accused of “disrespectful” behavior toward their family chef and their fans.

It seems that the scandal hasn’t completely blown over just yet, as the group continues to face heavy speculation in the midst of their announcement, despite their sincere attempt to “start 2021 on the right foot.”

Entertainment

#ValkyraeSupport trends on Twitter after Rust stream comes to abrupt end

Published: 28/Dec/2020 21:40 Updated: 28/Dec/2020 21:54

by Brad Norton
YouTube: Valkyrae

Share

Valkyrae

UPDATE (12/28 – 3:00 PM EST) – Rachell ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter has announced that she’ll be returning to streaming a day after abruptly ending her YouTube broadcast on December 27, which led to a new hashtag trend on Twitter amidst concern from those in her community.

Fans were alarmed on Dec. 27 when the popular YouTube streamer ended her broadcast out of nowhere while in the middle of playing Rust with fifty of the internet’s biggest content creators.

Fortunately, Valkyrae didn’t disappear for long; the very next day, she announced on Twitter that she’ll be going live “playing Rust with friends” again, although she plans to disable her live chat until the stream actually starts.

Original Story:

Fifty of the internet’s biggest content creators all got together for one massive event inside of Rust. After unfortunate DDoS attacks, the action finally kicked off on December 27 with the likes of shroud, Ludwig, MoistCr1tikal, and plenty more all joining the server.

Valkyrae was among those massive names in the lobby but not all went according to plan. The YouTube streamer ended her broadcast out of nowhere just before the three-hour mark. Typically, her streams can last much longer than that and they would normally close with a fitting outro.

Something was clearly off and countless fans took to Twitter to reach out. The hashtag #ValkyraeSupport quickly became a trend across the United States, as hundreds of heartfelt messages flooded online for the streaming star.

After a few minutes of silence, it was clear that Valkyrae wasn’t enjoying her time on stream. She alt-tabbed out of Rust and briefly addressed her viewers before switching everything off.

“I’m gonna end stream,” she said. “I’m not having fun streaming.”

It’s not entirely clear what led to the abrupt ending. It may have been a specific message in the chat or a long string of negativity throughout the broadcast.

Regardless, in her few minutes of silence, Valkyrae looked over to her chat with an unhappy expression multiple times. It’s clear as day that things were a little out of the ordinary, which her fans noticed straight away.


Shortly after the streamer went offline, her Twitter account was also switched to private.

Valkyrae Twitter
Twitter
Valkyrae’s Twitter account was made private moments after the stream ended.

“She deserves all the love and support she gets from her community after constantly dealing with the toxicity and backseat gaming,” one avid fan shared with the hashtag as it began to trend.

“Please take care Valkyrae,” another followed up, before adding, “You don’t deserve to deal with so much toxic backseating.”

While Valkyrae continued to play in the big Rust event while off-stream, her broadcast is yet to return at the time of writing. It appears unlikely that will change until it’s all said and done.

Her Twitter account went back to being public a few hours later. A simple tweet followed up as she thanked her loyal fans for the outpouring of support.

We’ll be sure to keep you updated if Valkyrae makes any further comments on the situation.