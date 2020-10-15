 Dafran explains why Soldier 76's new Overwatch buffs are "perfect" - Dexerto
Dafran explains why Soldier 76’s new Overwatch buffs are “perfect”

Published: 16/Oct/2020 0:13

by Michael Gwilliam
Blizzard Entertainment

Former Overwatch League pro-turned-farmer and Twitch streamer Daniel ‘Dafran’ Francesca had the time of his life with the new Soldier 76 buffs during his latest broadcast.

Francesca, who has rarely streamed since retiring to work on becoming a farmer, played some Overwatch on October 15 and was impressed with the buffs to one of his best heroes, Soldier 76.

Thanks to the changes that completely removed Soldier’s spread and replaced it with constant recoil, those who can control the aim (such as Dafran) can use the fully automatic fire to their advantage.

As you can see in the clips below, Dafran is able to track beautifully and keep his finger on the trigger to delete every enemy he sees.

Previously, because of 76’s crazy spread, players had to fire in bursts, stop, and fire again to maintain any sort of accuracy. That’s all changed now, and according to the Danish DPS star, the hero is perfect.

Taking to Twitter, Dafran explained how impressed he was with the buffs. “I love the change to Soldier, adding recoil and increasing accuracy. Great direction for him, making him more rewarding to play and increasing the skill cap.”

Another player noted that the streamer seemed to have forgotten that Soldier received more ammo in his rifle as well, but Dafran had an interesting comment about that, too.

“I feel like the 30 bullets is just perfect with this change, too,” he replied. “I forgot to mention it, but it really feels good with those extra 5 bullets.”

While all the Soldier 76 changes are a net buff, there was still one little nerf on the table for the damage hero last patch.

His Pulse Rifle bullet damage dropped ever so slightly from 20 to 19, but that seems to not be an issue for Francesca, who can take full advantage of not having any spread to mess up his shots.

Even though Dafran rarely streams anymore, it’s always a treat when he does – especially when he can show off his incredible Soldier 76 skills.

Fortnite

How to complete Fortnite Season 4’s secret ‘Most Wanted’ Challenge

Published: 16/Oct/2020 3:13

by Brad Norton
Epic Games

Fortnite Season 4

With each passing week in Fortnite Chapter 2: Season 4, Epic Games is advancing a secret storyline hidden in plain sight. You can earn a ton of experience every step of the way and we’ve got you covered on the latest part of the Challenge. 

Ever since Season 2 of Chapter 2, secret Challenges have been hidden under the surface across Fortnite. While your standard weekly objectives are still present, there’s been another surprising way to earn XP almost every week this season.

While the storyline originally depicted a war between gnomes and teddy bears, it has since evolved. Over the past few weeks, players have been uncovering a deadly scheme. Gnomes were looking to annihilate the battle royale map. However, if you followed our guide on the previous steps, you would have put a stop to this already.

The ‘Downfall’ part of this narrative may be wrapped up, but the story continues this week. There’s a new secret Challenge for you to unravel so here’s what you need to know to get through it.

Fortnite gnomes
Epic Games
Gnomes have secretly been plotting behind the scenes this season.

First and foremost, to start this section of the Challenge, every single bomb will need to be defused. Once that’s sorted, your next job is to find the gnome behind the chaos. As the name of this new step implies, Most Wanted sprays are key.

There are three of these sprays around the map and all of them highlight a rather ominous looking gnome. These can be found at The Shark, Camp Cod, and Hydro 16. 

For the first location, simply enter the shark and look to the left side of its mouth. Next up, search for a broken building on the Northern side of the Camp Cod island. You’ll find the spray underneath. Last but not least, Hydro 16’s spray can be found above the dock.

Fortunately, you only need to head to one of these spots in order to complete this part of the secret Challenge. As soon as you head to the nearest spray, 10,000XP will be yours just like that.

There’s a good chance players might stumble upon these sprays without even know what they are. However, it’s a neat little reward for players that have been paying extremely close attention to the weekly narrative.

Fortnite spray
Epic Games
A look at the Most Wanted sprays in-game.

The evil gnome plan has been put to an end and the most wanted spray has been discovered. So what’s next? With a few weeks left in the season, we’re likely heading towards another catastrophic event.

As Galactus barrels towards the map, and we potentially get thrown back to the original battlegrounds, maybe the gnomes will try to take credit for what the devourer of worlds has in store.