Corpse Husband reveals when new song is releasing with “club beat” snippet

Internet sensation Corpse Husband has revealed when he’ll be dropping his next song, as well as giving fans another snippet of what to expect from the new track.

Since taking over the internet following the rise of Among Us, Corpse Husband has truly taken the ball and run with it.

The mysterious YouTuber turned-Twitch streamer has become one of the most popular names across social media, but it’s not just his gaming chops or spooky stories that he’s known for.

Corpse has also had some major success in the music game, releasing a few songs of his own and breaking major Spotify milestones along the way. He hasn’t released a new track in a while, but that’s about to change.

Advertisement

When is Corpse Husband’s new song out?

For a few weeks now, the faceless content creator has been teasing fans with the possibility of a new track. He debuted a new snippet during his debut Twitch stream on August 1, and now he’s dropped more details.

Read More: KSI shades Jake Paul in viral TikTok over Lil Wayne collab

While playing Back 4 Blood with the Amigops on his birthday, Corpse revealed that his new song will be released at the end of August. Though, he didn’t reveal an exact date or time.

“This month, finally. The end of this month. I don’t want to give an exact date but it’s by the end of this month,” he said. “It’s f**king crazy. I’m going snippet it at some point in this stream.”

Advertisement

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Corpse kept to that promise too, debuting another snippet not too long later into the stream.

“This started as another ‘oh Corpse can’t rap over this kind of beat thing.’ This is a f**king club beat,” he added before pressing play and blow his viewers away with the brief teaser.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Corpse also suggested it might be another hit like ‘E-Girls are ruining my life’ and if that’s the case, he’ll be dominating Spotify yet again.

We’ll just have to wait and see what happens when the track finally drops in full.