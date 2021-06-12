Dream calls out "gross" hate sent to random people over his 'leaked' face reveal - Dexerto

Dream has called out those sending hate to “random people” after a fake ‘leaked’ face reveal went viral, calling the comments “harmful and gross.”

Over the past year or so, Minecraft YouTuber Dream has become a staple name in the streaming community, building a following of millions of dedicated fans, and finding huge amounts of success with his wildly popular Dream SMP project.

With over 23 million subscribers on YouTube, the star has even branched out into music, releasing his song ‘Mask’ on May 21 to a warm reception from fans.

Notably, Dream has never shown his face online, known instead for his iconic stick figure on a green background. This naturally has plenty of people curious about what the creator could really look like, and Dream himself has teased that he’s planning an eventual face reveal, due to the restrictions of being a ‘faceless’ content creator.

However, some people have even tried to uncover the streamer’s real face before he’s ready. On June 10, a tweet from someone claiming they’d found the ‘real Dream’ through his family’s personal Facebook accounts.

The tweet received an onslaught of hate from people who slammed Dream for ‘catfishing’ them into thinking he had a different appearance than he actually does. He reacted to the drama the next day with a tongue-in-cheek fake reveal.

However, he also took to his account ‘dreamhangout’ to call out those who were making cruel comments about the individual people tried to claim was Dream.

“People who don’t like me really jump through every hoop to justify hate,” he said, “hating on the appearance of random people that are ‘leaked Dream face!’ isn’t the big win you think it is. I’ve seen it twice a day since I started YouTube. It’s harmful & gross & idiotic.”

He went on to add: “Death threats, suicide encouragement, and harassment isn’t the big win they think it is either. Neither is fabricating screenshots or stories. Twitter can be the most ridiculous place sometimes, lots of hate and hostility. Remember to spread love and positivity. Keep on smiling.”

It’s not clear when Dream plans on revealing his face to the world, but it seems that until that day, speculation over what he really looks like won’t die down.