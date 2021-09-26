Valkyrae reveals the most unusual gift she’s received from a fan

Fans across the world are kind enough to show admiration for their favorite streamers and content creators. Rachell ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter gave fans a bizarre revelation when it comes to gifts.

With over 3.5 million subscribers on YouTube, content creator Rachell ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter has built up a loyal base of fans.

Most fans will show admiration through comments and stream donations, but some go the extra mile. Gifts can sometimes lead to beautiful, emotional moments on stream.

The rest of the time, streamers are subject to an array of random, fantastical surprises.

Valkyrae’s strangest gift so far

While the streamer doesn’t currently have a P.O box set up, when Valkyrae lived in Texas, all sorts of presents were coming her way. Be it “four pounds of Australian candy” or “weird stuff,” Valkyrae thought she had seen it all. But a very unique surprise had made its way to her.

One fan’s day job sees them working at a “box company,” where the opportunity to prank the streamer presented itself.

Forming an elaborate plan to produce “custom made” boxes, with subsequent boxes inside of them, Valkyrae happened upon a strange inclusion: “a receipt for a dildo.”

It remains to be seen whether Valkyrae will open up another P.O box in the future. Who knows what could happen.