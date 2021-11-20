Corpse Husband explains what it’ll take for him to stream again

YouTube star and musician Corpse Husband has teased a potential Twitch comeback, saying he’d come back to the platform when he “feels like it.”

Although Corpse Husband has returned to uploading YouTube videos, he hasn’t streamed on either YouTube or Twitch in quite some time.

His Twitch account, with over 1.2 million followers, lays barren with no past broadcasts even appearing on his channel. On his YouTube, his most recent stream comes back in May.

Now, he’s provided some answers as to when his next stream may potentially be.

Corpse Husband Twitch return teased

Corpse was in Kkatamina’s stream while she was sleeping during the subathon that has helped her become the most-subbed to female streamer in platform history.

While he was alone, he chatted with viewers about when his next stream may be, and his thoughts on streaming in general.

Answering a fan’s question, he said: “Corpse are you gonna stream again? Hmm, no. Oh s**t, people are gonna take that seriously. Here come the clip channels. Uhm, I don’t know. Maybe at some point.”

Corpse carried on about what it would take to get him to stream: “I’ll stream when I feel like it. I don’t know. Which is like, never. There’s gotta be something that makes me, I wanted to with Crab Game a little bit. ”

He left his fans with a teaser at the end and said: ‘We will see.”

Clearly, Corpse Husband isn’t too keen on streaming anytime soon, but his fans will be hoping something will pop up that he’s interested in enough to stream.