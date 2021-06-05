Corpse Husband and Elon Musk share hilarious Minecraft exchange on Twitter - Dexerto

Corpse Husband and Elon Musk shared a brief but hilarious exchange about Minecraft and Ender Dragons on social media, and their unexpected interaction has gone viral with more than 100,000 likes.

Say what you want about social media, but there’s no denying that one of its biggest perks is its ability to create bizarre crossovers and collaborations out of the blue.

That’s exactly what happened when two worlds collided as Corpse Husband and Elon had a short-lived interaction, and their fans went wild.

It all started when Elon responded to a post made by Archillect, an AI created for the sole purpose of discovering and sharing visual content on social media.

The rules are simple: it only posts pictures and does not engage in conversation with others.

Hilariously, it posted a picture of a scientific calculator that showed a pair of breasts made using four brackets and two full stops — something that practically everyone has seen or done themselves in school at some point.

🔥🔥 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 4, 2021

Corpse Husband sensed this as a perfect opportunity to try and interact with Elon in a light-hearted way. “Hello Elon, what do you think about the Ender Dragon?” he asked – a reference to the hostile boss mob in Minecraft.

“Already have one,” replied Elon, leaving thousands of people scratching their heads wondering what he meant.

But of course, Elon is no stranger to posting memes, and it seems like that reaction is exactly what he was going for.

Already have one — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 4, 2021

Elon is a self-professed Minecraft fan, having previously tweeted about getting a multiplayer Minecraft server up and running in Teslas.

It’s a shame we won’t see him take part in the OfflineTV Minecraft server. Even if he was down with the crew, chances are he’d be too busy to join them.