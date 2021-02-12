Logo
Entertainment

Elon Musk reveals plans to make Tesla Roadster hover on Joe Rogan Podcast

Published: 12/Feb/2021 11:32

by Georgina Smith
Elon Musk on the Joe Rogan Podcast
Spotify: The Joe Rogan Experience

Share

Elon Musk Joe Rogan Tesla

Elon Musk elaborated on plans to add “rocket technology” to the upcoming second-generation Tesla Roadster in order to make it hover, though safety concerns will have an effect on its capabilities.

Joe Rogan is undoubtedly one of the biggest podcasters on the internet, standing at just over 10 million subscribers on his YouTube channel. Despite his move over to Spotify he still maintains a solid listener base, and as ever, continues to have the most high-profile guests flock to his Texas studio to be on the JRE podcast.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been on the podcast twice before, and each time he has proven to be a hugely popular guest among viewers. The first episode they did together, episode 1169, has over 40 million views on YouTube.

Joe Rogan and ELon Musk on the JRE podcast
PowerfulJRE, YouTube
Elon Musk appeared on the JRE podcast in 2018, and later in 2020.

This time around, Joe wanted to get some info on the upcoming Tesla Roadster, the second generation to the all-electric sports car produced from 2008.

Musk has previously spoken about the possibility of adding rocket thrusters to the new Roadster model back in 2018, teasing that, “maybe they will even allow a Tesla to fly,” and he doubled down on these plans in episode 1609 of the JRE podcast.

After Joe asked when the Roadster might be available, Elon revealed that “we’re finishing the insuring of it this year, and so hopefully start shipping them next year,” before adding, “and we’re gonna throw some rocket technology in that car.”

Topic starts at 58:35

Then came the all-important question: “will it hover?” It’s clear that the CEO is keeping hold of his plans from 2018, as he replied: “I want it to hover. And I’m trying to figure out how to make this thing hover without, you know, killing people.”

He went on to add: “I thought maybe we could make it hover but like, not too high. So maybe it can hover like a meter above the ground or something like that,” in order to stop it from being lethal.

Musk revealed that the car would be able to travel while it’s hovering, and although you’d be able to travel “pretty fast,” you’re still going to be “time-limited.”

The news that Tesla is still trying to go ahead with plans for an actual hover-car will no doubt be exciting for many, and people will be keen to see whether it really comes to fruition next year.

Entertainment

YouTuber stunned after spotting Justin Bieber’s Rolls Royce by West Coast Customs

Published: 2/Feb/2021 22:11 Updated: 3/Feb/2021 13:52

by Alan Bernal
justin Bieber rolls royce west coast custom
Justin Bieber Instagram / effspot YouTube

Share

Justin Bieber

A few YouTubers going about their daily content creation were stopped in their tracks after coming across Justin Beiber and his wildly exoctic Rolls Royce, built by West Coast Customs.

The 26-year-old pop star has been leading a quiet life, making appearances every once in a while with his wife of two years, Hailey Rhode Bieber. As a leader in trending music, fashion and all things lifestyle, when Beiber does get found in public, nothing about it is low-key.

Well, YouTuber Gordon ‘effspot’ Cheng and his mates were caught off-guard when they apparently drove by the Canadian singer-songwriter, though they weren’t exactly sure if it was Bieber or not.

But speculations were put to bed after gazing on the imposing Rolls Royce, made special by West Coast Customs’ famous garage, and effspot was completely beside himself after connecting the dots.

The channel, that’s known for showcasing some of the most wild vehicles to their community of 688,000 subscribers, got themselves an up-close outside look at Beiber’s new ride for 2021.

“The funny thing is,” effspot explained, “we were driving in [our] car, and [Beiber] looked at us and he was like, ‘What the fuck was that?’ And we look at him, and we thought ‘What the fuck is that?!’”

See, effspot also has a wild looking ride, but for completely different reasons. Well, it seems like they both got the live reactions from people who’d expect to see their respective cars.

The star was also spotted outside a Santa Monica restaurant with the same Rolls Royce, and the images from his outing had the silver car prominently featured.

justin Bieber rolls royce west coast customs
effspot YouTube
Justin Bieber’s luxurious Rolls Royce made by West Coast has been spotted out a few times in the wild.

Beiber’s car itself is something to behold. While it has the gorgeous design of the legendary company, the specialists at West Coast Customs outfitted the machine with an astonishingly futuristic body.

Now, it looks like something that would be labeled as a special Tesla with a Space edition of some sort, but the famous wide-body and elegant angel outfitted on the hood reassured passerbys of its origins.

The Rolls Royce is one of Beiber’s recent 2021 purchases and it’s already capturing people’s intrigue, which is bound to grow as the Canadian star makes more appearances out in the wild.