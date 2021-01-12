Elon Musk is now the world’s richest man but is just posting Mandalorian memes

Elon Musk, who was recently named the richest man in the world, has casually been spending his free-time just dropping Mandalorian memes on Twitter, and some people can’t quite believe it.

Despite his success with Tesla, SpaceX, and The Boring Company, Elon Musk has made name for himself – in certain circles, anyway – for being an absolute meme king on social media. It even got him an appearance on PewDiePie’s Meme Review as a guest host.

In the past, the South African business magnate has dropped memes on pretty much everything – including the infamous Harambe jokes, puns about Overwatch, and even his own appearance on Joe Rogan’s podcast.

They, usually, tie in to his own business dealings – be it Tesla, SpaceX, or something else he’s working on – but more recently, the richest man in the world has been focusing on Star Wars, particularly, The Mandalorian.

After taking shots at Facebook, mocking chess and cheese, as well as Bitcoin, Musk dropped his playful post about The Mandalorian – to the surprise of many.

“Must protect baby Yoda,” he tweeted but wasn’t exactly his joke. Instead, he had a picture of a man alongside a DeLorean car. All in all, when you put man and DeLorean together, what do you get? Indeed, The Mandalorian.

Is it his best meme post ever? Probably not, his last viral Mando meme was a bit better, in all honesty, but it still managed to bring out some golden memes in his replies, as well as a few confused replies.

Mus protec 👶 yoda pic.twitter.com/1dvhG0nTkU — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 12, 2021

“Make sure you let us know when you find him [Baby Yoda] on Mars,” joked one reply. “Richest man in the world and you still post great memes,” added another. Though, some added that maybe he needed to up his game as the memes had slipped a little below par.

Some even went as far as pointing out that he’d lifted the joke from elsewhere, so, whatever he posts next, there will be some eagle-eyed viewers. But, he’s the richest person in the world, after all, he can do pretty much whatever he wants.