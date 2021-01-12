Logo
Elon Musk is now the world’s richest man but is just posting Mandalorian memes

Published: 12/Jan/2021 13:13

by Connor Bennett
Elon Musk smiling and the Mando
YouTube: PewDiePie/Disney

Elon Musk twitter

Elon Musk, who was recently named the richest man in the world, has casually been spending his free-time just dropping Mandalorian memes on Twitter, and some people can’t quite believe it.

Despite his success with Tesla, SpaceX, and The Boring Company, Elon Musk has made name for himself – in certain circles, anyway – for being an absolute meme king on social media. It even got him an appearance on PewDiePie’s Meme Review as a guest host. 

In the past, the South African business magnate has dropped memes on pretty much everything – including the infamous Harambe jokes, puns about Overwatch, and even his own appearance on Joe Rogan’s podcast.

They, usually, tie in to his own business dealings – be it Tesla, SpaceX, or something else he’s working on – but more recently, the richest man in the world has been focusing on Star Wars, particularly, The Mandalorian. 

Joe Rogan, YouTube
Elon Musk first really became a meme after an appearance on the Joe Rogan Podcast.

After taking shots at Facebook, mocking chess and cheese, as well as Bitcoin, Musk dropped his playful post about The Mandalorian – to the surprise of many. 

“Must protect baby Yoda,” he tweeted but wasn’t exactly his joke. Instead, he had a picture of a man alongside a DeLorean car. All in all, when you put man and DeLorean together, what do you get? Indeed, The Mandalorian.

Is it his best meme post ever? Probably not, his last viral Mando meme was a bit better, in all honesty, but it still managed to bring out some golden memes in his replies, as well as a few confused replies. 

“Make sure you let us know when you find him [Baby Yoda] on Mars,” joked one reply. “Richest man in the world and you still post great memes,” added another. Though, some added that maybe he needed to up his game as the memes had slipped a little below par. 

Some even went as far as pointing out that he’d lifted the joke from elsewhere, so, whatever he posts next, there will be some eagle-eyed viewers. But, he’s the richest person in the world, after all, he can do pretty much whatever he wants.

Corpse Husband responds after superfan literally tattoos his breath on her arm

Published: 12/Jan/2021 12:50

by Alice Hearing
Corpse Husband tattoo
Twitter: CorpseHusband/ Twitter:ChaosIcon

Corpse Husband

A diehard fan of popular YouTuber Corpse Husband has got a soundwave of his breathing tattooed on her arm, and even the internet star himself is impressed. 

Corpse Husband is a YouTuber who experienced an abrupt surge in popularity in 2020, accumulating a wave of new fans after jumping on the Among Us hype, scoring views in the many millions for both his old and new content.

He started YouTube in 2015, and focused primarily on narrating spooky stories online with his mesmerizingly deep voice, though notably has not yet revealed his face.

His dedicated fans managed to win out against possibly the biggest fandom on the planet when fans of Corpse Husband and BTS tried to see who could ‘ratio’ Mr Beast’s tweet the hardest, with Corpse winning by a tiny margin and securing $10,000 for charity.

Corpse Husband image in front of Among Us background
YouTube: Corpse Husband / InnerSloth
His face is still a mystery, but Corpse Husband is one of the biggest streamers and YouTubers right now.

Corpse has slowly begun revealing parts of himself online but maintaining his anonymity. First, it was #onlyhands, and in celebration of hitting 1 million followers on Instagram, he revealed a single strand of his hair in a reveal he called #onlystrands.

One extremely passionate follower got a strand of the internet celebrity’s hair tattooed on her arm. ‘CorpseBaddie’ on Twitter decided she wanted to immortalize the image by actually tattooing the hair strand on her ribs.

It seems as though it’s now set a precedent and one fan has got an arguably more insane tattoo. On January 10 Corpse Husband tweeted a short audio clip of him breathing, and his cult status sent the clip viral, garnering more than 385,000 likes and 68,000 retweets at the time of writing.

Twitter user @chaosicon Tweeted shortly after “Sean: Someone’s gonna find a way to get that tattooed. Me: Challenge accepted. #onlybreath” followed by an image of the tattoo of a soundwave of the audio clip.

At the time of writing it has had nearly 50,000 likes, and Corpse himself responded “omg,” alongside fellow YouTuber JackSepticEye who also responded with an astounded “bro!”

This fan now has both Corpse’s hair and breath tattooed.

Understandably other Twitter users would aghast at the extent to which Corpse fans will show their loyalty. One person wrote “I’m so scared of corpse stans help.” Others shared nothing but support, with one supportive friend writing, “I feel like you’re becoming a walking Corpse billboard and honestly, we love to see it. Iconic.”

There’s clearly no limit to how far his followers will go to show their love, leaving us wondering what could possibly come next.