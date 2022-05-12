Corinna Kopf banned on Twitch just months after return

Streaming star Corinna Kopf has been banned on Twitch mere months after returning to the platform following her exit from Facebook Gaming.

Corinna Kopf is a hugely popular streamer, first gaining fame on YouTube before starting her career as an online broadcaster.

She notably made the switch to Facebook Gaming in 2019, which came about after an unexpected ban from Twitch over a year-old clip, at the time.

She returned to Twitch in March 2022 after spending two years on Facebook and is gaining major traction for her IRL streams… but just a few months later, has found herself banned on the site yet again.

On May 12, 2022, the StreamerBans Twitter account revealed that Kopf had been banned from Twitch.

Corinna Kopf explains Twitch ban after return

At first, no reason for her ban was given, but Kopf has since commented on the suspension via her Twitter account.

According to the streamer, she was banned due to ‘inappropriate attire,’ as shown by a screenshot of an email she’d received from Twitch.

“Ain’t the first time,” she said of the ban.

ain’t the first time 🥲😂 pic.twitter.com/M1WTpHpQ2J — pouty girl (@CorinnaKopf) May 12, 2022

Thus far, it appears that Kopf’s ban is only 24 hours long, so fans will be able to tune into her streams starting May 13, 2022.

However, this isn’t a huge blow to Kopf’s revenue stream; the influencer has made no bones about the bank she makes from OnlyFans, saying she made a whopping $1 million in just 48 hours after starting her account last year, and three months later, said she had made a total $4.2 million.

In a humorous jab at her ban, Kopf actually plugged her OF on Twitter until her Twitch account is restored tomorrow.