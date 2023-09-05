Corinna Kopf accepts fan’s $175k offer to put her feet on his face

Streamer and OnlyFans star Corinna Kopf would have made big bucks after a fan offered her $175k to put her feet on his face for an hour.

Corinna Kopf is a prominent streamer on Kick, where she currently boasts over 92,000 followers on the new broadcasting platform.

Previously, she streamed on Facebook Gaming and made regular appearances in David Dobrik’s YouTube vlogs.

She’s also built a massive empire on OnlyFans, showing in bank statements during one of Dobrik’s vlogs that she rakes in anywhere from $680,000 – $2.3 million a month from the site.

Recently, she was looking at another major payday after a fan made her an offer she just couldn’t refuse… but sadly, it’s probably not real.

Corinna Kopf stunned after fan offers $175k to put her feet on his face

In early September, Kopf posted a request she’d received from a fan saying they’d give her nearly two hundred thousand dollars if she placed her feet on his face for an hour.

“I’d give $175,000 tomorrow for an hour with your feet on my face,” they wrote.

However, Kopf didn’t believe the offer was authentic and was convinced the fan was probably just blowing smoke — but she made sure to get it across that she would absolutely have accepted their offer if it was legit.

“Imagine if this was a real offer,” she said. “Like, I’m taking this. I will do this.”

This isn’t the first foot-related request Kopf has received that’s gone viral. Back in June, none other than Drake considered massaging the streamer’s feet in an Instagram post to promo his then-upcoming broadcast sponsored by Stake.

“I might massage Corinna Kopf’s feet live on air,” he wrote. “You never know.”

Kopf seemed to be into the idea, writing in a comment: “I’m waiting.”

It’s clear that Kopf doesn’t play about her bag — and she’s open to opportunities, if the money’s right.