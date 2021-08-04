Corinna Kopf reveals insane $4.2 million payday from OnlyFans so far

YouTuber and Facebook Gaming streamer Corinna Kopf has been making some serious bank from OnlyFans after joining the platform just under two months ago.

It’s no secret that Corinna Kopf is an accomplished social media star. The influencer was already boasting a fair amount of traffic via YouTube, thanks to her regular appearances in David Dobrik’s vlogs, before signing to Facebook Gaming in December 2019 for an exclusive streaming deal.

However, that was just the tip of the iceberg for this powerhouse. Already raking in over $100,000 a month from her Instagram account alone, she joined OnlyFans in June — and within a mere 48 hours had racked up an eyebrow-raising $1 million.

Over a month later, Kopf let fans in on exactly how much she’s made in total up until this point… and it’s nothing to sneeze at.

During a vlog with David Dobrik on August 3, Dobrik asked Kopf how much money she’d made on OF since she started.

“It’s actually not as crazy as you’d think,” she answered. “Well, actually, it’s crazy, but like… $4.2 million.”

This understandably drew some shocked screams from her friends, but that’s not the only impressive feat she’s accomplished during her short time on OF; according to the streamer, she even made $165,000 from selling a single photo on the site.

(Topic begins at 1:04)

All this comes just a few months after Kopf told Fortnite streamer Clix that she was earning six figures a month from her regular revenue outlets, meaning that Kopf just might be one of the most profitable online figures out there right now.

To celebrate her monetary success, Kopf purchased a $400,000 Ferrari and even recently moved into a new home, although this was before her foray into OF. For now, it looks like Kopf is on top of the world, and it doesn’t seem like she’ll be slowing down anytime soon.