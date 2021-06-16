Corinna Kopf reveals mindblowing OnlyFans earnings in just 48 hours - Dexerto

Corinna Kopf used to make over $100,000 a month through her Instagram alone. However, the streamer has exploded since opening up her OnlyFans less than a week ago, sharing the mindblowing number to David Dobrik.

Corinna Kopf took NRG Clix aback when she said she made “six-figures a month” while casually playing a game of Fortnite with the star streamer.

However, even her latest figures have left the likes of David Dobrik completely mindblown. Opening up on the vlogger’s return to YouTube, Kopf revealed she has made plenty more from OnlyFans.

“[In] 48 hours, I made a little over a million dollars,” she said on the June 15 vlog, which set everyone in the room off.

Not only that, but she gambled some of the money she earned, and won an extra $30,000 on top.

Kopf’s earnings don’t just come from OnlyFans and Instagram though. She revealed she has a rather diverse investment portfolio too, which earns upwards of $70,000 on any given day.

She’s used it to fund a new $400,000 Ferrari, which she flexed on Dobrik’s channel.

However, she didn’t precisely say how much she earns across all her platforms, which includes her 5.7 million follower Instagram account, 1.76 million subscriber YouTube channel, dormant since February 2020, and 2.3 million followers on Twitter.

She did, however, criticize fans who said her OnlyFans content was just like her Instagram content, and the reports on it.

“If you’re going to write a whole article about my only fans, you better have at least seen it so your facts are straight. Pretty sure I don’t show nipples on my [Instagram] feed but go on,” she said on Twitter.

Kopf’s success comes just weeks after Alinity confirmed she made as much on OnlyFans in two months that she would in 10 years of Twitch streaming. The platform is lucrative for its top creators, and it only seems to be increasing in popularity.