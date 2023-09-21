Corinna Kopf lashes out at “immature losers” leaving “bizarre” comments on her photos

Streamer and OnlyFans star Corinna Kopf has had enough of “loser” trolls leaving “bizarre” comments on her photos with uncouth assumptions about her.

Corinna Kopf is a popular Kick streamer, influencer, and OnlyFans model who makes millions of dollars a month through multiple revenue streams.

Boasting millions of fans across several social platforms, Kopf has acquired quite an empire for herself over the course of her career… but being an internet star isn’t always sunshine and roses.

Kopf recently felt the need to hit out at trolls populating the comments sections underneath her photos online, saying she’s tired of the assumptions that these critics constantly make about her.

Instagram: corinnakopf Corinna Kopf is a popular Kick streamer and OnlyFans creator.

Kopf is a popular person, and as such, she’s often caught posing with different people in a plethora of photos that she posts on social media.

However, due to her status as a top-earning OnlyFans model, trolls like to make assumptions that she’s somehow been intimately involved with all these people — and she’s had enough of these comments.

“Most of you are not weirdo, immature losers, but the fact that there’s two or three people commenting that, ‘Oh, she took a picture with like four guys in the span of two weeks, she’s had sex with all of them,’ is actually crazy,” she said in a video on SnapChat.

“Like, the fact that you have that logic that I literally cannot hang out with somebody of the opposite sex or take a picture with them without having done something with them sexually is actually bizarre.”

Instagram: corinnakopf Kopf says she’s had enough of “bizarre” commenters making assumptions under her photos.

This isn’t the first time Kopf has spoken up about something like this. In fact, she’s a staunch defender of Logan Paul’s fiance, Nina Agdal, who is currently undergoing similar treatment on a much larger scale thanks to mixed martial artist Dillon Danis.

While Kopf is clearly tired of these kinds of comments, she’s not afraid of catering to fans’ more interesting requests — such as one viewer who offered her $175k to put her feet on his face for an hour.

