Conspiracy theory claims China discovered new land full of dinosaurs

A woman has gone viral on TikTok after claiming that China has found an unchartered land filled with dinosaurs in 2023.

Conspiracy theories often trend on TikTok, with some being more wild than others. From Katy Perry’s eye “glitch” to a plane not moving in the sky, there is always something bizarre being talked about.

Now, a woman has claimed a new land that is populated by a dinosaur-like species has been unearthed in China in 2023. Here is everything to know.

Woman claims China found land populated by dinosaurs

In a viral video, TikToker ravenguru2 claimed that when she was getting her nails done in a salon, the Chinese nail technicians were watching the “Chinese news.” Using a translator app to listen along, she said she heard some interesting news.

“Lo and behold, the Chinese have discovered unchartered land. I’m talking about land untouched,” she said. “You guys, that’s not even the shock. They have found dinosaur-like creatures over 13 feet tall.”

Raven said that this “information” isn’t available in the USA, and she can’t find any sources reporting on it. However, she claimed that her nail tech confirmed the news by saying there were “hundreds or thousands” of these creatures.

The TikToker also alleged that a group of scientists found anywhere from thousands to millions of the dinosaurs in the “untouched” land. She suggested that the creatures could pose a threat to the public.

Her clip has amassed over 686,000 views, and many users have since posted duetting reaction videos.

Content creator cojack84 said in his video: “I’ve looked all over the internet and can’t find anything about it. That includes Chinese media that I have been looking at recently.”

Another TikToker duetted the original clip, and wrote in her caption: “Imma have to keep digging and researching ya’ll. If there’s something to find, I’ll find it!”

Many commenters said they’re scared by the prospect and are worried that dinosaurs might be released. Others weren’t as easily convinced, however, noting that TikTok users often spread “mass panic” about things they hear on the news.