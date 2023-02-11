Viral video of plane not moving in the air sparks conspiracy theories

A viral TikTok video of a plane not moving in the air has left viewers convinced that there’s been a glitch in the matrix.

In February 2023, content creator tania.draws took to TikTok to share a bizarre 10-second clip that she had taken from her car in Chicago.

Tania’s video showed a plane seemingly not moving even though it was in mid-air. While the airplane was stationary, her car was moving.

“WTF,” she wrote over the clip. “Glitch in Matrix? This isn’t the first time I’ve seen this in Chicago either,” read the caption of the post.

The video has since gone viral with over 2.3 million views, and viewers have been expressing their thoughts in the comment section.

TikTok reacts to airplane not moving in the air

Thousands of TikTok users shared their theories, with many agreeing that it’s a “glitch in the matrix.”

“Can’t no plane just sit in idle… yeah definitely a glitch,” one user wrote. “Definitely a glitch, I’ve seen one in Washington, DC near Blowing Air Force base 2 weeks ago,” another shared.

“My daughter and I saw one a month ago or so, we thought we were going crazy,” a third added.

Others suggested that what Tania witnessed was parallax, where the position or direction of an object appears to change when viewed from different positions.

As the video was recorded when the TikToker was in the opposite direction it was moving in, some believe that this is why the plane appears to not be moving.

“Parallax, it’s an optical illusion,” one user commented. “It’s still moving though. Physics at work!” another said.

“It’s called a Parallax which is an observed displacement of an object due to the observer’s changed position,” someone else explained.

